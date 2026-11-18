Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) 2026 AGM Chair Address And MD/CEO Presentation
2026 AGM Chair Address and MD/CEO Presentation Brisbane, Nov 19, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV ) (NASDAQ:ELVR ) (SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to release the Chair's Address and Managing Director and CEO Presentation for its 2026 Annual General Meeting, being held today, 19 November 2026.
AGM Presentation Highlights
- Merger integration and cost savings: Elevra completed the Sayona-Piedmont merger, corporate rebranding and share consolidation, establishing a unified leadership team and strategy. The Company reported US$15 million in synergies over the 10-month post-merger period in FY2026.
NAL operating performance: FY2026 spodumene concentrate production totalled 197,967 dry metric tonnes, with sales of 181,494 dry metric tonnes. Unit operating costs of US$853 per tonne sold, free on board, were below the revised guidance range of US$860-880 per tonne.
- Fully funded expansion underway: Construction of the staged NAL brownfield expansion commenced in June 2026, with Stage 1 targeted for delivery in mid-calendar 2027. The financing package also funds Moblan's technical and pre-development work through to a final investment decision.
- Higher production and lower costs targeted: The NAL expansion pre-feasibility study outlined an approximately 87% increase in average annual production to 373,000 tonnes and an approximately 20% reduction in unit operating costs. Estimated initial capital expenditure was US$271 million, with an incremental post-tax net present value of US$699 million at an 8% discount rate.
- Portfolio refocused on North America: Elevra completed the sale of its Ewoyaa interests for approximately US$71 million before fees and taxes in October 2026. It also monetised its Tabba Tabba pegmatite rights while retaining contingent upside, and proposed expanding its Morella Lithium joint venture to reduce standalone exploration costs, subject to definitive agreements and approvals.
- Moblan development advanced: The Company purchased legacy offtake rights, securing control of its 60% pro-rata share of future production and removing a discounted-price sales obligation. An updated scoping study is due in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026, alongside ongoing permitting and environmental work.
- New customer agreements support commercial strategy: Elevra signed a binding agreement to supply LG Energy Solution with 240,000 dry metric tonnes over three years. A separate agreement with Mangrove Lithium provides a price floor above expected production costs and no ceiling, conditional on Mangrove reaching a positive final investment decision by 31 December 2028.
- Safety performance improved: The total recordable injury frequency rate declined 67% to 6.93 per million hours worked in FY2026, with improvements across all reported safety metrics.
- FY2027 outlook: Guidance targets production of 198,000-210,000 dry metric tonnes and sales of 200,000-230,000 dry metric tonnes. Unit operating costs are forecast at US$880-950 per tonne sold, with capital expenditure of US$120-140 million, including US$100-120 million for NAL expansion and Moblan studies
To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
2026 Annual General Meeting
Chair Address and MD/CEO Presentation
Good morning ladies and gentlemen, shareholders, and esteemed guests. My name is Dawne Hickton, the Chair of Elevra Lithium Limited.
On behalf of my fellow Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome you to this year's meeting...
I'd like to spend the next few minutes taking you through what we accomplished in FY2026. Then I will cover how we've re-focused our portfolio and finish with an update on the Board. Looking back at the last year, I see two parts to the story. First, we built the foundation for Elevra. Second, we quickly began to build on that foundation.
The commencement of FY2026 was punctuated by the completion of the merger. Sayona Mining and Piedmont Lithium came together at the end of August 2025, so FY2026 included 10 months of operations as a one business operating under a unified strategy with a clear growth trajectory. The reason that we did this deal was the belief that the combined company could unlock value that neither standalone company could have reached alone. And we are already starting to see that play out.
Alongside the merger, we aligned our corporate identity with the new Company. We rebranded as Elevra Lithium and completed a share consolidation to simplify our corporate structure. These may seem like administrative tasks, but they matter. A new name and updated capital structure signalled a new beginning and made it easier for investors, partners and other stakeholders to understand.
The merger also created an opportunity to review and reset the Board and our leadership. After the merger, we composed a new Board to drive Elevra's strategic direction while we worked through the integration. Based on the scale of the combined business, we announced our intention to reduce the size of the Board as we matured the post-merger business, and I will come back to that in a few minutes.
We also focused on the business itself. After the merger, we looked closely at our corporate activities and cost base. We captured synergies, removed duplication and put the Company on a leaner, more efficient footing.
With that foundation in place, we turned to growth and made meaningful progress.
The centrepiece of our growth objectives was advancing the NAL Brownfield Expansion. We completed the necessary work to find the best way to deliver near-term growth at NAL, examining a single-step expansion and a staged approach. The staged approach proved a clear winner. It brings production growth forward, requires less capital upfront and gives us greater flexibility to optimise our execution. The work we've done provides a compelling case for a staged expansion. It accelerates production growth and unit cost reductions, which increases the value of NAL without impacting the total capital cost of the expansion.
Having the right plan is important, but securing the support and funding was another priority. In the second half of the year, we completed a significant funding package to carry out the NAL Expansion and advance Moblan. It combined an institutional placement, a convertible note investment from Canada Growth Fund, and a share purchase plan for retail investors. Together, this support reflects confidence in Elevra's role in building a secure North American lithium supply chain. Each stage of the Expansion is funded, so we have the ability to execute on our schedule rather than pacing our investment around future financing events. It also funds the technical and pre-development work at Moblan through to a Final Investment Decision.
At Moblan, we took another step forward there. We acquired the offtake rights over Moblan that had been granted to a third party under a legacy arrangement. In effect, a share of our future production was committed to someone else at a discounted market price. By eliminating this obligation, we strengthened our ownership of the project and removed a potential obstacle as Moblan moves toward a development decision.
Finally, construction is underway at NAL. We broke ground on the expansion in June 2026 and are focused on delivering Stage 1 in the middle of calendar year 2027. Before the merger, this expansion was an idea that was held back by competing interests in a single asset. Today, it is a construction project in execution.
So, in FY2026 we completed the merger, simplified the Company, funded our growth, and started to build.
Let me now turn to the portfolio.
While the merger created a larger Company, it also brought together a large portfolio of projects which were all competing internally for limited resources and capital. As we integrated the two businesses, the Board looked at each asset to determine if it fits within our vision of building a leading North American lithium business. Where that aligned, we invested. Where it did not, we looked for ways to monetise the asset to redeploy the capital into our core projects.
The most significant example is Ewoyaa. We continue to believe Ewoyaa is a quality asset, but introduced complexity from a joint venture ownership structure that was not commercially attractive in a different region and came with funding obligations that would compete with NAL, Moblan and Carolina. So, we chose to sell our interest in Ewoyaa to bring in cash that could fund our other growth objectives. That transaction closed in October 2026.
We also sold our pegmatite rights at the Tabba Tabba tenement in Western Australia. This was a non-core exploration tenement that held more potential value to another developer, so it was a natural candidate for sale. We structured the deal so that we keep exposure to potential upside on the tenement. So, we turned a non-core holding into cash today with potential future upside exposure having been retained.
Lastly, we put forward a proposal to expand the Morella Lithium joint venture. The idea is to combine our exploration efforts with those of our JV partner so that we do not need to maintain a standalone exploration function of our own, which reduces our costs and overhead. The proposal was considered and approved by directors with no conflict of interest, and it remains subject to completion of a definitive agreement and other approvals.
Taken together, these steps mean that more of our capital, our people and our time are now directed to NAL, Moblan and Carolina, where we see the most attractive returns for shareholders. We are a more focused Company than we were a year ago.
In addition to reviewing the project portfolio, we also reviewed the structure of the Board.
When the merger completed, we established a Board of eight directors with four from each predecessor company. That was the right size for the time, as we needed a range of perspectives and experience to guide Elevra, oversee the integration and make significant decisions about the go-forward strategy and funding.
But we also said from the beginning that the Board would not stay at that size indefinitely. With a simplified corporate structure and portfolio, the right Board is a smaller one. So, as we've previously discussed, the Board will reduce from eight to six members at the conclusion of today's meeting.
As we reviewed the Board structure, we had clear priorities to align the go-forward Board with shareholder interests.
To do so, first, we ensured a majority of independent directors remain. Independence is key to good governance, and maintaining a majority of independent directors ensures the Board can exercise objective judgement, challenge management constructively, and act in the interests of all shareholders.
Second, we wanted to keep the right mix of skills and diversity of experience at the table. We need directors with operating, technical, financial and capital markets experience, along with the perspective that comes from working across different regions and industries.
Lastly, I would like to recognise that it has been a volatile year for Elevra shareholders despite the significant achievements over the course of the year. Our share price rose from $5.34 a year ago to just over $14 in May 2026, before closing at $3.39 on 18 November 2026. That's down 37 per cent over the year, and we know that's disappointing for shareholders. We've seen a similar reversal in the broader lithium market. Benchmark spodumene fell from around US$2,000 to US$2,500 a tonne mid-year to about US$1,200 in October 2026, as some production came back online and buyers became more cautious.
Looking ahead, we remain confident in the underlying supply and demand fundamentals. We believe growing demand from electric vehicles and energy storage will require more lithium supply and support a return to stronger prices over time.
Before I close, I want to thank two of my fellow directors. Allan Buckler and Jorge Beristain have served Elevra and each predecessor company with distinction. They both provided deep experience and continuity along with unique perspectives as we brought together two standalone businesses. Their judgement, their time, and their commitment helped steer this Company through one of the most important transitions in its history. On behalf of the Board, thank you both.
To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
About Elevra Lithium Limited
Elevra Lithium Limited is a North American lithium producer (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) OTCMKTS:SYAXF) with projects in Quebec, Canada, United States, Ghana and Western Australia. In Quebec, Elevra's assets comprise North American Lithium (100%) and a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Northern Quebec. In the United States, Elevra has the Carolina Lithium project (100%) and in Ghana the Ewoyaa Lithium project (22.5%) in joint venture with Atlantic Lithium. In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.
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