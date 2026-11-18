MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) TUNOVEX Global Music Inc. Launches Strategic Expansion in Ghana to Accelerate Global Promotion of African Music

NEW YORK, Nov 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TUNOVEX Global Music Inc. has officially announced its strategic expansion into Ghana, marking a major milestone in the New York-based company's mission to connect regional music scenes with global audiences. Through this new market initiative, TUNOVEX is establishing a dedicated local promotional network to help Ghanaian labels, independent artists, and industry partners amplify Highlife, Hiplife, and Afrobeats tracks across international digital platforms-positioning Ghana as the company's strategic gateway into the broader African music market.







Rooted in the diverse musical culture of New York, the company serves music labels, independent artists, and industry partners worldwide, offering professional exposure and promotional support. By integrating online distribution channels and digital promotional resources, TUNOVEX creates broader opportunities for musical works to be showcased, enabling content of various styles to reach audiences across diverse regions.

As the global digital music market continues to expand, an increasing number of creators are looking to leverage the internet to amplify the impact of their work and secure more exposure for their original music. With a core mission of connecting musical works with a global audience, TUNOVEX Global Music Inc. focuses on music promotion, digital content dissemination, and cross-regional market collaboration, continuously exploring diverse development opportunities within the music industry.

Corporate Mission and Vision

Driven by the ongoing evolution of digital technology and internet platforms, the music industry is shifting from traditional record production and physical distribution toward digital platforms, online content dissemination, and multifaceted music promotion.

TUNOVEX Global Music Inc. centers its operations on music promotion, while also encompassing music creation, professional production, copyright management, and digital content distribution. The company has established a comprehensive business ecosystem that spans music content development, the promotion of creative works, and online dissemination.

By integrating a wide array of online distribution resources, the company provides music labels and independent artists with exposure, promotional campaign planning, and digital outreach support-helping diverse musical content reach broader audiences.

Looking ahead, TUNOVEX aims to build a global digital music promotion network. By forging partnerships with music labels, creators, and industry organizations across various regions, the company seeks to provide musical works with greater international exposure, while continuously expanding its business scope and deepening international cooperation.

Moving forward, TUNOVEX remains committed to further enhancing its service capabilities within the field of digital music promotion. Through innovative distribution methods and optimized promotional channels, the company is dedicated to helping musical works reach a broader audience. TUNOVEX aims to play a more active role in connecting music creators and music companies with listeners worldwide, thereby generating long-term value for the development of the music industry and for cultural exchange.

Market Expansion in Ghana and Collaboration in African Music

As the global music industry continues to evolve, the African music market has emerged as a significant arena for international cultural exchange and the dissemination of digital content.

TUNOVEX Global Music Inc. has identified Ghana as a key focus for its international market expansion. The company intends to leverage the local music industry as an entry point to build a network for music promotion, fostering connections among local music enterprises, independent artists, and other industry partners.

Ghana boasts a rich musical heritage, with genres such as Highlife, Hiplife, and Afrobeats enjoying strong cultural recognition both within Africa and on the international stage. Local creators are increasingly utilizing digital platforms and global distribution channels to bring their distinct, region-specific musical works to audiences in various countries and territories.

By integrating its expertise in music promotion and digital distribution, TUNOVEX Global Music Inc. aims to actively participate in the development of the Ghanaian music market and create more diverse opportunities for local musical works to be showcased.

The company's strategic focus for the Ghanaian market includes the following areas:

Promotion of Local Ghanaian Music: Providing exposure, digital marketing, and online distribution support for local music companies, record labels, and independent artists. Building a Local Promotion Team: Gradually expanding a team of local music promoters and project collaborators to handle coordination, project organization, and day-to-day operational support for promotional activities. Expansion into the Broader African Market: Using Ghana as a strategic gateway to gain insights into the music market demands of Nigeria, Kenya, and other African regions, while exploring broader opportunities for music promotion and digital distribution. Through its operations in Ghana, TUNOVEX Global Music Inc. seeks to bridge the gap between African and international music industry resources. The company aims to provide local creators with enhanced digital promotion and cross-regional exposure, while simultaneously developing a music collaboration network that extends across a wider portion of the African continent.

About TUNOVEX Global Music Inc.

Headquartered in New York, TUNOVEX Global Music Inc. is an international digital music promotion and distribution company serving record labels, independent artists, and industry partners worldwide. By integrating global online distribution channels with targeted digital marketing, copyright management, and cross-regional outreach, TUNOVEX empowers creators of all genres to maximize their international exposure and connect with listeners across diverse global markets.

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