MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lawyers for world number one Alexander Zverev have told the BBC he will defend himself against a fresh action which alleges he misrepresented the outcome of his domestic abuse trial.

Former partner Brenda Patea is seeking damages and an injunction against him making similar comments in future.

In October 2023 Zverev was issued with a penalty order for bodily harm against Patea, with whom he has a daughter.

He challenged the order, having always denied the charges, and a public trial was under way in Berlin in June 2024 when the court terminated the proceedings.

A separate settlement between Zverev and Patea was agreed.

But in September it emerged lawyers for Patea had filed a civil complaint in Berlin about an interview Zverev gave to French sports newspaper L'Equipe in June the day after he won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

According to the complaint, L'Equipe reported Zverev, who also won this year's US Open, allegedly said "my innocence has been proven".

The lawsuit asks the 29-year-old German should be ordered "on pain of a fine of up to 250,000 euros (£209,000)" not to repeat the claim, and also seeks damages for the impact these statements have made on Patea.

"He was not found guilty, but he was not acquitted and they signed an agreement in which he committed not to talk about this case any more," Patea's lawyer Michael Scheele told the BBC.

Zverev is being represented by Berlin law firm Schertz Bergman.

They told the BBC: "Our client will defend himself against the lawsuit. If the statement attributed to him was indeed made in the form alleged, we consider it to be a permissible expression of opinion protected by Article 5(1) of the German Basic Law."

The out-of-court settlement in Berlin in June 2024 came on the day Zverev reached the French Open final for the first time.

Zverev, asked then if he had any reservations about missing an opportunity to clear his name completely, replied: "That's what dropping the case is. That is innocence."

He added: "We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody."

Alexander Zverev ‌ BBC Brenda Patea domestic abuse