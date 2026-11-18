MENAFN - Gulf Times) The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 kicks off on Thursday, with Qatar beginning its campaign against Panama at Ibrahim Khalfan Pitch at Aspire Zone's Competition Complex. The other teams in Group A are Egypt and Greece.

Qatar is hosting the tournament for the second consecutive year, with 48 teams competing across 12 groups and a total of 104 matches. This is the first of five consecutive editions to be staged annually in Doha through 2029, following a decision by the FIFA Council last year.

The matches will be played at stadiums in the Aspire Zone through to the semi-finals, as well as the third-place play-off, while the final will be held at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 13.

Seven other matches will be played on the opening day. France will face Haiti, New Caledonia will take on Ecuador, South Korea will meet Uganda, Saudi Arabia will play Uruguay, Mozambique will face Denmark, Egypt will meet Greece, and Argentina will take on Australia.

Qatar are making their ninth appearance in the tournament and will hope to produce a stronger showing with a new generation of players aiming to make a deep run. Their immediate target will be to secure qualification for the round of 32.

The team has completed its preparations for the tournament, with Spanish coach Alvaro Mejia naming a 21-player squad. The squad includes three goalkeepers: Mohamed Mirghani, Hossam Al-Abd and Bakri Mohamed.

The outfield players are Iokunle Samuel, Ahmed Adel, Ahmed Wael, Adham Adnan, Diaa El-Din al-Arabi, Taha Nasir, Sami Darani, Shaher Wael, Abdullah Babiker, Ali Mohamed, Omar Ayman, Omar Mohamed, Matthew Esparza, Mohsen al-Hajri, Mohamed Fadl, Cristiano Soria, Hadi Khalil and Youssef Islam.

Mejia expressed his hope that Qatar will produce strong performances in this edition, stressing that the tournament provides young players with an opportunity to showcase their talent against some of the world's best teams. He also expressed confidence in the squad's ability to perform at its best, adding that the experience would help uncover a new generation of talent for Qatari football.

Qatar made its tournament debut at the inaugural edition in China in 1985, where it exited in the group stage after defeats by Brazil (2-1), Mexico (3-1) and Hungary (3-0).

At the 1987 edition in Canada, Qatar enjoyed a stronger campaign, beating Egypt 1-0 and the hosts 2-1 before drawing 1-1 with Italy. However, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals after a 3-0 defeat by Ivory Coast.

Qatar achieved their best result at the 1991 edition in Italy, finishing fourth. They advanced from the group stage after beating Australia 1-0, drawing 0-0 with Congo and losing 1-0 to Mexico. They then defeated the United States on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the quarter-finals, before losing to Ghana on penalties after a goalless draw in the semi-finals. Qatar subsequently lost to Argentina on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the third-place play-off.

At the 1993 edition in Japan, Qatar were eliminated in the group stage despite a 2-0 victory over Colombia. They also faced the United States and Czechoslovakia in the group. The team again exited at the group stage at the 1995 edition in Ecuador, where they faced Spain, Australia and Nigeria.

Qatar reached the quarter-finals at the 1999 edition in New Zealand after beating Burkina Faso 2-1 and Jamaica 4-0, despite losing 2-0 to Paraguay in the group stage. Their campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat by Australia in the quarter-finals.

At the 2005 edition in Peru, Qatar exited in the group stage after defeats by the Netherlands (5-3), Brazil (6-0) and Gambia (3-1).

In their eighth appearance at the previous edition, Qatar collected only two points, losing 1-0 to Italy and drawing 1-1 with South Africa and 0-0 with Bolivia.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Panama Qatar football