MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Qatar Foundation to launch collaborative initiatives in youth development and national capacity building. The agreement was signed by Haya Al Noaimi, SC Executive Director Workforce & Volunteers, and Dr. Abdulnassir S. Al Tamimi, Executive Director, Student Services at Qatar Foundation's Higher Education division, at a ceremony held in Qatar.

With the SC's mandate now expanded to include the development of an integrated programme of events inside and outside Qatar, the collaboration will focus on supporting national capacity development and employment across the country's growing sports and events sector. This includes internship and placement opportunities for students as well as early-career pathways for graduates with the SC. Under this partnership, the SC will continue participating at Qatar Foundation's careers fairs and employability events.

Speaking at the ceremony, SC's Haya Al Noaimi, said:“This partnership reflects a shared commitment towards developing national human capital, in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030. The SC continues to empower young talents to take an active role in the sports and events sector, building on the human legacy we have created through the landmark tournaments Qatar has hosted over the years. As we work towards our new mandate of establishing an integrated national events ecosystem, we look forward to welcoming young graduates from Qatar Foundation into this dynamic sector.”

Dr. Abdulnassir S. Al Tamimi from Qatar Foundation said:“We are pleased to collaborate with the SC and build on our commitment to unlocking human potential. Our young people are the future of Qatar, and our efforts are focused on creating equal opportunities for them to grow professionally and contribute to the nation's development. Through our engagement with SC's subject-matter experts, we aim to create opportunities for our graduates within Qatar's burgeoning events landscape.”

As part of the collaboration, the SC will also host knowledge transfer workshops, sharing major-event expertise with Qatar Foundation's partner universities and Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and will jointly deliver executive leadership training and professional development programmes.

Qatar's exciting events season will see the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 kick off on Thursday, 19 November at the Aspire Zone, once again welcoming tomorrow's stars from 48 nations. As part of its continued knowledge transfer efforts, the SC is providing 23 students from nine local universities with hands-on experience in the tournament's Local Organising Committee (LOC), across key operational areas such as venue management, communications, fan engagement, mobility and sustainability.

A number of professionals from across the GCC are also being embedded within key tournament operations, reflecting Qatar's commitment to developing regional talent while ensuring that the knowledge and expertise gained in Qatar continue to shape the future of the region's sports industry.

Later this year, Qatar will also host the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on 9, 12 and 16 December 2026.

Other upcoming international events include the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, the FIFA Arab Cup 2029, the 2029 FIVB Volleyball World Championship, the Asian Games 2030, amongst other mega cultural and entertainment events.

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Haya Al Noaimi youth development Qatar Foundation