MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha has earned a coveted place among the world's leading cities for quality of life, smart innovation and urban resilience, securing the highest international certification for city performance in a landmark achievement that underscores Qatar's ambition to build a smarter, greener and more sustainable urban future.

The Doha Metropolitan Area has been awarded Platinum certification by the World Council on City Data (WCCD), the highest distinction under the ISO 37120 international standard, alongside certifications for smart cities (ISO 37122) and resilient cities (ISO 37123).

The triple recognition marks a significant milestone in Qatar's urban transformation, placing Doha within an internationally recognised framework for measuring everything from public services and infrastructure to environmental sustainability, technological innovation and the ability to withstand future challenges.

More than an international accolade, the achievement provides Doha with a powerful tool to measure its progress against global benchmarks, identify opportunities for improvement and reinforce its appeal to international investors and institutions.

The certifications follow an extensive initiative led by the Ministry of Municipality in collaboration with 13 government partners to establish a comprehensive, internationally standardised system of urban data and performance indicators.

The initiative brings together critical information spanning education, healthcare, energy, transport, water, economic development, public safety, communications and urban planning, providing policymakers with a clearer picture of how the city functions and where improvements can make the greatest difference.

At the heart of the achievement is ISO 37120, a globally recognised benchmark covering 104 indicators across 19 sectors that measure the performance of city services and quality of life. To qualify for the prestigious Platinum distinction, a city must report on at least 90 indicators using internationally standardised methodologies.

Complementing this recognition, ISO 37122 evaluates how effectively cities harness digital technologies, innovation and data to improve urban management and public services, while ISO 37123 assesses their capacity to anticipate risks, withstand disruptions, maintain essential services and recover from emergencies.

Together, the three certifications offer a comprehensive assessment of Doha's urban performance, combining the everyday needs of residents with the technological capabilities and institutional preparedness required of cities of the future.

Director of the Planning, Quality and Innovation Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Suleiman Saeed al-Salahi, described the achievement as a national milestone reflecting Qatar's progress in urban development and its commitment to improving quality of life under the guidance and support of the country's leadership.

He said attaining the highest international city certification, alongside recognition for smart urban management and resilience, demonstrated Qatar's growing capabilities in developing reliable urban data systems aligned with leading global standards.

The achievement also reflected the country's ability to keep pace with international advances in sustainable planning, digital transformation and modern city management, he added.

Al-Salahi credited the success to close institutional co-operation between the ministry and its 13 government partners, whose teams worked to collect, review, document and verify the extensive data required to satisfy international certification standards.

He praised their contributions, stressing that the collaborative effort had been instrumental in ensuring the accuracy, reliability and transparency of Doha's urban performance indicators.

Looking ahead, the ministry intends to expand and refine its urban data systems, using the findings to sharpen planning strategies, improve the efficiency of public services and strengthen evidence-based decision-making.

The internationally comparable indicators will also support reporting on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while advancing the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

For Doha, the significance extends beyond certificates and global recognition. By subjecting its urban performance to internationally accepted measurements, the capital is establishing a foundation for more accountable planning, smarter investment and stronger public services.

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