Qatar Explores Strengthening Civil Aviation Co-Operation With Several Countries
The meetings took place on the sidelines of the QCAA's participation in the 7th Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7), organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.
The meetings addressed ways to enhance co-operation in the field of civil aviation and develop bilateral relations, with the aim of fostering the sector's growth, supporting travel activity, expanding options for passengers, and strengthening the development of the air transport network.QCAA ICAO bilateral relations
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