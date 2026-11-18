MENAFN - Gulf Times) In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA)'s Mohamed bin Faleh al-Hajri held separate bilateral meetings with senior aviation officials from Canada, Australia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the QCAA's participation in the 7th Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7), organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.

The meetings addressed ways to enhance co-operation in the field of civil aviation and develop bilateral relations, with the aim of fostering the sector's growth, supporting travel activity, expanding options for passengers, and strengthening the development of the air transport network.

QCAA ICAO bilateral relations