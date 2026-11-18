MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar emphasised the importance of accelerating the implementation of international commitments to address climate change and fulfilling financial pledges to support developing countries, while taking into account the national circumstances and development priorities of each nation, and achieving a balance between efforts to reduce emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Minister of Environment and Climate Change His Excellency Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie before the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held in Antalya, Republic of Turkiye.

Dr al-Subaie indicated that addressing climate change and achieving sustainable development are interconnected goals. He noted that the success of climate action requires enabling developing countries to fulfill their commitments, through the provision of finance, technology transfer, and capacity building, and emphasised the importance of international co-operation based on equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

Dr al-Subaie reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, noting that environmental development constitutes one of the key pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030. He further said that the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) include measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by an amount equivalent to 42mn tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2040.

Dr al-Subaie noted that the State of Qatar continues to invest in low-emission technologies, including the operation of a carbon capture and storage facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, which has a design capacity of approximately 2.2mn tonnes per year, as well as the Al Kharsaah, Mesaieed, and Ras Laffan solar power plants, which have a combined production capacity of about 1.7 gigawatts. Furthermore, efforts are underway to develop additional projects to double this capacity.

Dr al-Subaie added that national efforts include enhancing resource-use efficiency, developing infrastructure capable of withstanding the impacts of climate change, reducing waste, and strengthening food security through sustainable local production and improved water-use efficiency.

Regarding support for developing countries, Dr al-Subaie emphasised the importance of fulfilling financial commitments towards the least developed countries and small island developing states. He noted that those nations which contribute the least to climate change are often the most affected by its repercussions and the least equipped to cope with them.

He said that, during the 2019 Climate Action Summit, the State of Qatar announced a contribution of $100mn to support these nations in addressing climate and environmental challenges. Furthermore, through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and its international partnerships, Qatar continues to support projects focused on food security, sustainable agriculture, early warning systems, and strengthening resilience against the impacts of climate change.

Dr al-Subaie also highlighted the necessity of directing climate finance in accordance with the actual needs of developing countries, while linking it to technology transfer and capacity building. He noted that Doha hosted the 9th Annual One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund CEOs (OPSWF) Summit in October, which underscored the vital role that financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds play in steering investments towards low-emission, resilient economies.

Regarding climate policies, he emphasised the need to respect each country's right to choose policies and measures appropriate to its own national circumstances and priorities, given that the Paris Agreement is founded upon nationally determined contributions.

Dr al-Subaie voiced the State of Qatar's rejection of unilateral measures with transboundary effects, measures that could lead to negative economic and trade repercussions, or evolve into disguised restrictions on international trade, particularly for developing countries. This stance is consistent with the principles of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), including Article 3.5, and the Paris Agreement.

Climate Change emissions COP31