MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has held the 8th Partners and Family Advisory Group Meeting 2026 (PFAG) virtually.

This comes as part of the Corporation's efforts to reinforce person-centred care and enhance the participation of patients and their families in developing healthcare services, with a particular focus on digital services and user experience.

The meeting served as an interactive platform to convert the advisory group's experiences and feedback into actionable priorities as to improve the quality of digital services and facilitate access to them.

This supports PHCC's digital transformation agenda and the Corporation's efforts to enhance beneficiary experience.

The meeting saw the advisory group's active participation, leading discussions and facilitating dialogue addressing virtual consultation services and the Nar'aakom App.

The sessions reviewed the digital patient's experience and identified key strengths and challenges facing users when accessing electronic services.

Participants also highlighted several challenges associated with using digital services, including issues relating to ease of access to the app, health information, and test results, receiving technical support, managing appointments, and ensuring a seamless transition to follow-up care services.

Members also put forward a number of practical proposals to develop the Nar'aakom App and enhance virtual consultation services. These included simplifying procedures, making information and services available easier to find, and facilitating access to support when needed, thereby helping increase beneficiary satisfaction.

Participants stressed that involving patients and their family members in setting development priorities is essential to ensuring that services are designed to better respond to beneficiaries' needs and make a tangible difference in their daily lives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the key outcomes and recommendations put forward by members were summarised and will be submitted to the relevant PHCC departments for consideration and follow-up.

The PFAG reflects the Corporation's commitment to strengthening its partnership with patients and their families and using their feedback to deliver more efficient and accessible digital healthcare services.

PHCC PFAG Digital Services