MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Swiss Confederation Mohamed bin Jaham al-Kuwari affirmed that the state visit to Switzerland by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Nov 18-19, marks a historic milestone in the trajectory of Qatari-Swiss relations.

He noted that the visit reflects the advanced level of trust, mutual understanding, and co-operation that has been achieved between the two nations across various fields.

Ambassador al-Kuwari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the significance of the visit extends beyond merely serving as a culmination of diplomatic relations spanning more than five decades. It also encompasses opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the two nations, further develop existing frameworks for co-operation, and launch new avenues for collaboration in the fields of economy, investment, technology, mediation, humanitarian work, and sustainable development.

Al-Kuwari highlighted that the discussions between HH the Amir and President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin will cover various aspects of co-operation between the two countries, particularly in the political, economic, investment, scientific, and technological spheres, as well as an exchange of views on regional and international developments and challenges related to security, stability, and development.

He emphasised that the discussions between the two leaderships represent an important opportunity to review what has been achieved over the past years and to explore how to build upon it through practical partnerships and initiatives that address both countries' priorities and future aspirations.

He also showcased the trajectory of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Swiss Confederation, noting their gradual evolution to encompass a wide range of sectors, including political, economic, investment, trade, cultural, parliamentary, scientific, humanitarian, and developmental spheres. This relationship is underpinned by various agreements and memoranda of understanding that have established legal and institutional frameworks for co-operation, as well as by the complementary economic strengths and extensive collaborative opportunities present in both nations. He noted that Switzerland serves as a global financial and economic hub, distinguished by advanced capabilities in precision industries, technology, scientific research, innovation, and financial services. Meanwhile, the State of Qatar holds a significant international investment standing, possesses sophisticated infrastructure, and continues to diversify its economic base across both production and service sectors.

Al-Kuwari underscored that the establishment of the Qatar-Switzerland Joint Committee on Financial and Economic Affairs represented an important institutional development in bilateral relations, as it provided a regular mechanism for dialogue between the relevant authorities and for following up on opportunities for co-operation in the financial, economic, and investment sectors.

HH the Amir humanitarian work Sustainable Development