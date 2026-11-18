MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Anthropic's updated stock market filing has sharpened attention on cryptocurrency derivatives linked to the Claude developer, with traders betting on its valuation before shares begin trading on Nasdaq.

The company submitted another amendment to its registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 17 November, setting out an indicative price range of $70 to $78 a share for an offering of 825 million shares. The proposed listing will use the symbol ANT, while digital asset platforms are already offering separate contracts tracking expectations about Anthropic's market value.

One such product, ANTHROPICUSDC, is listed by derivatives platform edgeX. It is a perpetual futures contract settled against the USDC stablecoin, rather than a share in Anthropic. Buyers gain no ownership, voting rights, dividends or entitlement to shares in the initial public offering. The distinction is important as speculative instruments compete for investors' attention ahead of the stock exchange debut.

EdgeX began promoting the contract after Anthropic publicly filed its initial S-1 registration statement on 26 October. Its published terms describe leverage of up to five times, cross-margin trading and funding payments every four hours. Such arrangements allow participants to take positions on rising or falling prices without purchasing the underlying shares, but leverage can also accelerate losses and trigger forced liquidations.

The exchange's promotional material cited a $965 billion private valuation established during Anthropic's May financing. That figure is a historical financing benchmark, not a guaranteed listing price or an independently established value for the edgeX contract. Prices on competing derivatives venues may differ because contracts use distinct reference measures, collateral requirements and settlement rules.

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Blockchain data provider Bitquery found that one Anthropic-linked contract on Hyperliquid implied a price of $96.61 per share early on 18 November, above the upper end of the company's indicative IPO range. The observation concerns that specific derivative, not a completed transaction in publicly listed Anthropic shares. It cannot establish what investors will pay once normal stock trading begins.

Other pre-listing products also offer exposure to Anthropic, but their contractual differences complicate comparisons. Some track an implied share price, while others refer to company-wide valuations. The prices therefore cannot necessarily be treated as interchangeable quotations for the same security. Trading volumes and open positions reflect activity on individual platforms rather than demand for shares allocated by underwriters.

Anthropic's preliminary prospectus specifies that the company intends to sell approximately 801.4 million shares, with existing shareholders offering another 23.6 million. The company will receive no proceeds from those secondary sales. Its shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, subject to completion of the offering process.

The filing also gives investors a more detailed basis for assessing the business behind the contracts. Anthropic develops Claude artificial intelligence models for consumers, software developers and corporate customers. Demand for its services has expanded rapidly, although the substantial expense of computing infrastructure and model development remains central to the company's financial outlook.

The company disclosed a net loss of $80.7 billion for the first half of 2026, heavily affected by a non-cash adjustment associated with financing instruments. That accounting charge should not be confused with an equivalent operating cash outflow. Investors assessing its valuation must separately consider recurring revenue, infrastructure commitments, funding costs and the profitability of its commercial operations.

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Governance is another feature of the proposed flotation. Anthropic is structured as a Delaware public benefit corporation, with a Long-Term Benefit Trust empowered through special voting rights to appoint a majority of its board. A founder-controlled entity will hold voting power representing 50.1 per cent on matters submitted generally to shareholders, according to the prospectus.

The registration statement remains preliminary, and the final offering price had not been specified in the 17 November amendment. The company has warned that securities cannot be sold under the registration statement until it becomes effective. Crypto derivative transactions are governed by their platforms' separate terms and do not constitute participation in Anthropic's share offering. Availability and regulatory treatment vary by jurisdiction, while stablecoin collateral creates risks distinct from holding ordinary equities, including potential disruption to deposits, withdrawals and settlement.

EdgeX lists maker and taker trading fees for ANTHROPICUSDC of 0.0400 per cent and 0.0450 per cent respectively. Its four-hour funding mechanism can impose additional costs on positions held over time, independently of movements in the contract's quoted price.

AP Crypto News Network