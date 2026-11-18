Etihad Invites Emirati Graduates Into Bedayati Career Pathway Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiEtihad Airways has opened applications for its Bedayati graduate programme, offering eligible UAE nationals six to 12 months of practical training and professional development across the Abu Dhabi-based airline.
The recruitment drive targets university graduates seeking careers in aviation beyond cockpit and cabin crew roles. Participants will join operational and corporate teams, work on business assignments and receive structured guidance intended to prepare them for longer-term positions within the carrier.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment