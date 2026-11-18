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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Etihad Airways has opened applications for its Bedayati graduate programme, offering eligible UAE nationals six to 12 months of practical training and professional development across the Abu Dhabi-based airline.

The recruitment drive targets university graduates seeking careers in aviation beyond cockpit and cabin crew roles. Participants will join operational and corporate teams, work on business assignments and receive structured guidance intended to prepare them for longer-term positions within the carrier.

<p>Etihad said applicants must hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution, awarded within the previous three years, and meet its academic requirements. Its announcement specifies a minimum grade point average of 2.9 and requires candidates to have completed national service or obtained an exemption.</p> <p>The airline's online vacancy listing, however, gives a different academic threshold of 2.8 out of 4.0, or equivalent. Prospective applicants will therefore need to check the applicable requirement during recruitment. The posting also asks for strong communication, analytical, organisational and problem-solving skills, alongside proficiency in common office software.</p> <p>Bedayati, meaning“my beginning” in Arabic, combines workplace assignments with formal training, mentorship and coaching from line managers. The six-to-12-month structure allows graduates to develop technical and professional skills while contributing to the activities of their assigned departments.</p> <p>According to Etihad, trainees will work alongside colleagues drawn from more than 150 nationalities. Their performance will be examined at designated assessment stages, enabling managers to evaluate progress and determine appropriate subsequent career opportunities. The airline has not specified whether those assessments will include examinations, interviews or other tests beyond the published training requirements.</p> See also Meraas showcases five residential zones at Dubai Design Week <p>The programme's job description requires participants to follow agreed training plans, attend relevant courses and engagement sessions, and acquire an understanding of daily operations. Trainees are also expected to support departmental projects and identify improvements that could benefit their teams. Its vacancy description emphasises adherence to safety, security, quality, health and environmental procedures throughout the placement.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Candidates completing their placements must provide feedback on the programme and deliver a presentation outlining their learning and principal achievements. These requirements are designed to connect workplace experience with a formal assessment of individual development.</p> <p>Fatma Al Sahlawi, Etihad Airways' chief people officer, said the initiative would give graduates an opportunity to start their professional lives through meaningful assignments within the national carrier.</p> <p>“Graduation is a moment full of ambition and questions about what comes next,” Al Sahlawi said. She described Bedayati as a first step towards a career with the airline, emphasising that participants would undertake practical work from their first day.</p> <p>Etihad identified engineering, government relations, sponsorship, data analytics and human resources among the functions in which Bedayati participants already work. Graduates who demonstrate readiness can subsequently move into other positions across the business, although the company has not announced a guaranteed placement for every participant.</p> <p>The scheme is delivered in partnership with Nafis, the UAE initiative supporting the employment of nationals in the private sector. Etihad said the collaboration forms part of its Emiratisation efforts, with an emphasis on creating a pipeline of employees who can take on increasingly specialised responsibilities.</p> <p>The recruitment also fits within Etihad's wider national talent development strategy, which includes separate programmes for cadet pilots, aircraft technicians, airport management trainees and aspiring business leaders. Bedayati specifically addresses graduates entering the workforce and is intended to expose them to the airline's commercial, operational and corporate functions.</p> See also Burjeel highlights healthcare operations exceeding 1.17 million visits <p>The company has not disclosed the number of places available in the new intake, the total applications received or a closing date. Its current recruitment material describes the trainee opportunity as full-time and places it within the People, Government and Corporate Affairs division, while outlining exposure to other areas of the business.</p> <p>Etihad is promoting Bedayati at Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026, an employment and skills exhibition being held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from 17 to 19 November. Prospective candidates can speak directly to programme representatives at the airline's stand and learn about the experience of existing trainees.</p> <p>The airline's representatives are stationed at stand L22 in Hall 9. Visitors can register their interest through interactive activities and hear accounts from employees who have participated in Bedayati.</p> <p>A scheduled presentation on the exhibition's main stage will also feature Bedayati employees discussing their experience and providing information about working at Etihad. The event gives graduates a further opportunity to examine the programme before submitting an application.</p> <h2></h2>