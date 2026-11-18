Peltola Ousts Sullivan As Democrats Reach 56 Senate Seats Arabian Post
The result, confirmed by election projections on Tuesday, 17 November, completed the final outstanding Senate contest from the 3 November midterm elections. Peltola's victory represents the Democrats' ninth Republican-held seat gained in the elections and ends Sullivan's 12 years representing Alaska in Washington.
The latest unofficial figures from Alaska's Division of Elections showed Peltola securing approximately 50.1 per cent of first-choice votes against Sullivan's roughly 45.8 per cent. Her share crossed the majority threshold, removing the need to redistribute lower-ranked preferences under the state's ranked-choice voting system. A small number of ballots remained outstanding, and formal certification by state election officials was still pending.
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