MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska, giving her party a projected 56–44 majority in the United States Senate when the new Congress convenes in January.

The result, confirmed by election projections on Tuesday, 17 November, completed the final outstanding Senate contest from the 3 November midterm elections. Peltola's victory represents the Democrats' ninth Republican-held seat gained in the elections and ends Sullivan's 12 years representing Alaska in Washington.

The latest unofficial figures from Alaska's Division of Elections showed Peltola securing approximately 50.1 per cent of first-choice votes against Sullivan's roughly 45.8 per cent. Her share crossed the majority threshold, removing the need to redistribute lower-ranked preferences under the state's ranked-choice voting system. A small number of ballots remained outstanding, and formal certification by state election officials was still pending.

<p>The outcome gives Democrats a significantly larger cushion for passing legislation and confirming presidential nominees after they take control of the chamber. Their projected 56 seats include members of the Democratic caucus, while Republicans are expected to hold 44. The new Congress is due to begin on 3 January 2027. A 56-seat majority would not, however, meet the 60-vote threshold ordinarily required to advance most contested legislation, leaving some measures dependent on Republican support or special Senate procedures.</p> <p>Peltola, a former member of the House of Representatives, becomes the first Alaska Native elected to the Senate. She is also the first Democrat to win a Senate election in Alaska since 2008, when Mark Begich defeated Republican incumbent Ted Stevens.</p> <p>Her campaign focused on household costs, access to healthcare and Alaska's fishing industry. Rising food and fuel prices featured prominently, particularly in remote communities where transport expenses make essential goods substantially more expensive than in many other parts of the country.</p> See also US intelligence suspects Megaspeed executive of Chinese espionage <p>Following the result, Peltola said in a video message that Alaskans had voted for change and pledged to put the state's interests first. Her campaign emphasised her willingness to work across party lines while challenging what she described as corporate greed and political self-interest.</p> <p>Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer welcomed the outcome, calling a 56-seat caucus an achievement that had appeared unimaginable only months earlier. Democrats also captured Republican-held Senate seats in North Carolina, Maine, Ohio, Texas, Iowa, Kansas, South Carolina and Mississippi, according to the completed race projections.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Alaska's contest attracted scrutiny over the appearance on the ballot of another candidate named Dan Sullivan. The challenger, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr, was not the Republican incumbent. Allegations emerged that political operatives associated with Peltola's campaign had helped recruit him to confuse voters and divert support from the senator.</p> <p>Peltola denied knowing about any such recruitment operation. The allegations remain under investigation and have not been established as findings of wrongdoing by the senator-elect. The presence of candidates with similar names raised questions about ballot presentation, although the voting figures weakened arguments that the additional Sullivan changed the outcome.</p> <p>President Donald Trump criticised the ballot arrangement and argued that votes cast for the other Sullivan should count towards the incumbent. Alaska's election rules do not provide for transferring first-choice votes between candidates simply because they share a name. By Tuesday, Peltola's total exceeded the combined votes for Sullivan and the two other candidates.</p> <p>The US Justice Department had sought a delay in certification if Sullivan lost, citing concerns about potential voter confusion. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, and an appeal remained pending. State authorities and federal investigators were examining aspects of the candidate recruitment allegations separately.</p> See also Xi directs intensified rescue operation after Tibet earthquake <p>Alaska's scheduled certification date is 25 November. Election administrators had continued counting eligible mailed ballots, including those arriving from overseas, before finalising the result. Peltola's majority of first-choice votes meant the Senate race did not require the additional counting stages used when no candidate reaches 50 per cent.</p> <p>Sullivan, a former Alaska attorney general and Marine veteran, first entered the Senate after defeating Begich in 2014. He had campaigned on national security, military infrastructure and support for Alaska's energy sector, with Trump appearing at a rally for him during the campaign.</p> <p>Peltola previously represented Alaska's statewide House district after winning a special election in 2022 and lost her re-election contest to Republican Nick Begich in 2024. Her Senate campaign adopted the slogan 'fish, family, freedom' and highlighted concerns over commercial fishing practices affecting Alaska's salmon stocks.</p> <h2></h2>