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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The International Monetary Fund expects the UAE economy to expand by just 0.2 per cent in 2026 before accelerating to 7.3 per cent next year, provided regional disruptions subside.

The projections, released after an IMF staff mission concluded its Article IV consultations on Tuesday, reflect the impact of the regional conflict on trade, tourism and supply chains, alongside signs of recovery in oil production and other economic activity.

<p>The assessment marks an improvement on the Fund's earlier forecast of a 3.9 per cent contraction this year, although its 2027 estimate is slightly below the previous projection of 7.7 per cent. The recovery remains conditional on an easing of regional tensions and the restoration of disrupted commercial activity.</p> <p>Said Bakhache, who led the IMF delegation during its November 3–17 visit, said substantial public financial resources, strong infrastructure and a well-capitalised banking system had helped the country absorb the shock. Swift, targeted action by the authorities also supported economic stability, he said.</p> <p>The Fund expects non-hydrocarbon output to contract by 0.5 per cent this year before expanding by 5.4 per cent in 2027. Hydrocarbon activity is projected to increase by 2.3 per cent in 2026 and 13.3 per cent next year, making the oil sector an important contributor to the anticipated rebound.</p> <p>Inflation presents a further challenge. The IMF estimates that consumer prices will rise by an average of about 5 per cent this year, slowing to around 3 per cent in 2027 and moving towards 2 per cent over the medium term as supply pressures diminish and earlier price increases drop out of annual comparisons.</p> See also ADNOC and G42 enlist OpenAI for energy operations <p>The mission warned that renewed escalation of regional tensions could delay the recovery, prolong transport and trading difficulties and increase inflationary pressure. Volatility in global financial markets and cybersecurity threats were also identified as risks requiring continued attention.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Faster restoration of regional commerce, stronger investment and productivity improvements, including those associated with artificial intelligence, could produce a better outcome than the central forecast, the Fund said.</p> <p>Despite pressure on economic activity, the IMF expects the UAE to maintain fiscal and external surpluses this year, although both are projected to narrow. Low government debt, substantial sovereign assets and ample international reserves provide room to respond to further disruption. Beyond 2027, the Fund recommended preserving those buffers, maintaining savings for future generations and prioritising investment that supports diversification rather than permanent increases in spending.</p> <p>The Fund supported temporary fiscal measures and assistance from government-related entities to cushion affected businesses and households. It recommended that support remain transparent, carefully targeted and calibrated to avoid worsening price pressures at a time of elevated inflation.</p> <p>It also urged stronger coordination between federal and emirate authorities, wider monitoring of public-sector finances and greater transparency around potential obligations linked to government-related enterprises and public-private partnerships.</p> <p>Banking conditions remain broadly sound, with substantial capital and liquidity buffers and improving asset quality, the mission found. Nevertheless, strong lending growth and higher inflation warrant close supervision of funding, liquidity and exposures to individual sectors.</p> <p>The IMF called for temporary financial support to be reviewed as conditions normalise. It also backed further development of the central bank's Dirham Monetary Framework, interbank markets, emergency liquidity arrangements and crisis-management systems.</p> See also Tap Payments rises to 13th in regional fintech ranking <p>Property markets require particular attention, with activity moderating from earlier peaks and performance differing between emirates and market segments. The mission recommended continued oversight of real estate and construction lending, alongside regulation of financial innovation and non-bank institutions.</p> <p>Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said the banking sector continued to record growth in credit and deposits. Total banking assets exceeded Dh5.815 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, the central bank said.</p> <p>The IMF encouraged wider trade partnerships, alternative transport corridors and stronger supply chains to reduce exposure to future disruptions. It welcomed the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements and called for continued investment in logistics, workforce skills and digital government services. Better connections to regional and global value chains could also help exporters diversify markets and limit dependence on individual transport routes during periods of disruption.</p> <p>The mission also stressed that broader adoption of artificial intelligence should be accompanied by effective governance, data protection, cybersecurity safeguards and worker training. Its discussions included improvements to balance-of-payments statistics, GDP compilation and government finance data and their publication timeliness.</p> <h2></h2>