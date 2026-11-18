IMF Forecasts UAE Growth Of Just 0.2% In 2026 Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiThe International Monetary Fund expects the UAE economy to expand by just 0.2 per cent in 2026 before accelerating to 7.3 per cent next year, provided regional disruptions subside.
The projections, released after an IMF staff mission concluded its Article IV consultations on Tuesday, reflect the impact of the regional conflict on trade, tourism and supply chains, alongside signs of recovery in oil production and other economic activity.
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