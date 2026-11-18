Kalshi Enlists Compute Desk For Proposed GPU Futures Arabian Post
The proposed collaboration, described by people familiar with the arrangements, would bring together Kalshi's exchange ambitions and Compute Desk's benchmarks for computing capacity. Neither a launch date nor final contract specifications have been publicly confirmed, and the products remain subject to regulatory requirements.
The initiative comes amid scrutiny by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of contracts tied to rented graphics processing units, or GPUs, the specialised chips used to train and operate artificial intelligence systems. Regulators have raised questions about whether available pricing information is sufficiently reliable for derivatives settlement.
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