(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> President Prabowo Subianto witnesses memoranda on smart cities, appliance manufacturing and coal-to-ethanol; three Chinese financial institutions propose a renminbi financing framework of up to USD 10 billion with Danantara SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Indonesian and Chinese companies and institutions today set out four areas of cooperation with a combined indicative value of USD 71.8 billion, during APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen. President Prabowo Subianto of the Republic of Indonesia witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding on smart cities, home-appliance manufacturing and technology, and coal-to-ethanol fuel production. On 17 November, three Chinese financial institutions held discussions with PT Danantara Asset Management on a proposed renminbi financing framework of up to USD 10 billion equivalent for Indonesian infrastructure. The four initiatives bring Chinese capital, engineering and process technology to priorities the Government of Indonesia has set for this decade: housing, industrial capacity, energy independence and the infrastructure that supports them. The Chinese parties described their participation as an expression of confidence in Indonesia's economy and in the direction of its government. The four initiatives



Initiative Indonesian party Chinese parties Indicative value Smart cities PT Kota Masa Depan Indonesia (KMDI) Consortium led by Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group, with Hisense and other Chinese companies USD 50 billion (10 cities at USD 5 billion each) Infrastructure financing PT Danantara Asset Management Changjiang Securities International, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong Branch, SDIC Securities (Hong Kong) Up to USD 10 billion equivalent (USD 5 billion panda bonds, USD 5 billion dim sum bonds) Coal-to-ethanol Badan Industri Mineral (BIM) Beijing Petrochemical Engineering (BPE) USD 2 billion Appliance manufacturing and technology Government of Indonesia; Institut Teknologi Bandung Hisense USD 1 billion Total USD 71.8 billion

Funds raised under the financing framework can also be used for the smart-city programme, so up to USD 10 billion of the total may overlap.

Infrastructure financing: up to USD 10 billion in renminbi



Changjiang Securities International Financial Group Limited, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch and SDIC Securities (Hong Kong) Limited held a constructive exchange of views with PT Danantara Asset Management on an infrastructure financing partnership on 17 November 2026.

The discussions centre on a proposed programme of long-term financing of up to USD 10 billion equivalent for projects undertaken by Danantara Asset Management on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia. The renminbi-based framework would be assembled in two parts: USD 5 billion equivalent through panda bonds in mainland China's interbank market and USD 5 billion equivalent through dim sum bonds in Hong Kong. Funds would be deployed in stages that follow each project's construction and drawdown profile, at a pace set by a joint project pipeline.

The proposed financing targets power generation and grid modernisation; renewable energy, storage and transmission; downstream mineral processing and industrial estates; advanced manufacturing; digital infrastructure and data centres; transport and logistics; and healthcare. It can also be applied to the smart-city programme.

The participation of the three institutions, coordinated with PT Danantara Asset Management, reflects the breadth of institutional interest in Indonesia's development agenda. It does not indicate that any institution has irrevocably committed funds.

“Three of China's established financial institutions have come together to build a long-term renminbi financing framework with Indonesia. That reflects our confidence in where the Indonesian economy is heading. The funds are intended for modern power grids, data centres and advanced manufacturing, the technology base that the next generation of investors will look for when they come to Indonesia.”

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Han Changrun (Bill), Head of Debt Capital Markets, SDIC Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

Smart cities: homes for about 3 million people



PT Kota Masa Depan Indonesia (KMDI), the project entity 99% owned by PT Danantara Asset Management, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with a consortium led by Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation Limited. Hisense and other Chinese companies are members of the consortium.

The programme serves the Government of Indonesia's national smart city plan. It envisages 10 cities at an indicative USD 5 billion each, with approximately 1.5 million housing units and supporting infrastructure for about 3 million residents. The consortium expects to deliver public amenities, municipal works, utilities and digital infrastructure over the next three to five years, subject to the required procurement process.

Each city is planned as a set of complete neighbourhoods. The housing mix covers affordable and family homes, rental and worker housing, resettlement housing and senior-friendly residences. Around them the plan places schools from kindergarten to university level, hospitals and community health centres, mosques and other places of worship, markets, parks and municipal service centres.

Utilities and digital systems are designed in from the start: water treatment and supply, wastewater networks, flood protection, waste recycling, power distribution with solar generation, fibre networks, and command centres that monitor traffic and utilities.

“A city planned from the start with digital services, clean water and efficient energy gives Indonesian families a better place to live and gives investors a clear picture of how Indonesia intends to build. We bring engineering and smart-city experience that we want to apply here, and we see Indonesia as a market worth committing to for the long term.”

Yang Haisheng, President, Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (SCEGC)

Hisense: manufacturing, a joint laboratory and rural supply



Hisense signed a memorandum of understanding advancing its investment programme in Indonesia, with Chairman Jia Shaoqian taking part. The appliance factory and the programme's other investments carry an indicative value of USD 1 billion. The signing follows the memorandum of strategic cooperation Hisense concluded with BPI Danantara in May 2026.

Manufacturing. Hisense plans to establish in Indonesia its largest home-appliance manufacturing facility outside China, serving the domestic market and exports. Scale, site and timeline will be defined in due course. Hisense will increase its manufacturing investment in step with demand from Indonesia's Koperasi Merah Putih programme, under which the government plans around 80,000 village and urban cooperatives to shorten distribution chains for essential goods.

Joint laboratory. Hisense and Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) are establishing a laboratory, funded by Hisense, in support of Indonesia's household transition from gas to electricity. The two sides will develop energy-efficient appliances suited to Indonesian homes and run joint professional training. The laboratory builds on Hisense's research memorandum of 13 August 2026 with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology.

Education and skills. In 2025 Hisense supplied interactive teaching displays to nearly 300,000 classrooms across more than 6,000 islands under Indonesia's national education programme. It is continuing to invest in digital education and has proposed sponsoring Indonesian children for skills training, subject to an agreed programme with the relevant partners.

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Smart cities and public projects. Hisense is a member of the smart-city consortium and intends to express interest in national tenders in displays, smart home technology and digital infrastructure.

“We plan to put our largest appliance factory outside China in Indonesia and to fund a laboratory with ITB alongside it. That means technology will be developed here as well as assembled here. When a global manufacturer makes that choice, other companies weighing Indonesia take notice.”

Jia Shaoqian, Chairman, Hisense Group Co., Ltd.

Coal-to-ethanol: domestic fuel from low-grade coal



Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (BPE) signed a memorandum of understanding with Badan Industri Mineral (BIM), the Agency for Mineral Industry of the Republic of Indonesia, on coal-to-ethanol cooperation with an indicative value of USD 2 billion. The chairman of each party attended.

The memorandum sets out cooperation to convert Indonesia's low-grade coal into ethanol for transport fuel, with production and refining based in Indonesia for the Indonesian market. Producing ethanol at home would reduce dependence on imported fuel, add value to a resource Indonesia holds in abundance, create skilled industrial jobs and keep more of the nation's energy spending inside its own economy.

BPE holds multiple patents across process technologies and specialised equipment, including coal-based ethanol technology. Its coal-to-ethanol process package was developed jointly with the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. BIM, established under Presidential Regulation No. 76 of 2025, supports the domestic processing and use of Indonesia's resources for maximum added value.

“Indonesia has large reserves of low-grade coal and a growing need for fuel produced at home. This cooperation brings proven process technology to connect the two. It also shows that Indonesia is open to partners who bring new technology and are prepared to process its resources in the country.”

Jiantao Xu, Chairman & Secretary of the Party Committee, Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (BPE)

APEC Shenzhen



China is hosting the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November 2026 under the theme“Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together”. President Prabowo is attending the leaders' meeting and the APEC CEO Summit. Indonesia's priorities at the summit are regional resilience, food and energy security, and trade that benefits small businesses and households.

APEC's digital and artificial intelligence ministers have agreed to promote AI-enabled urban governance, better digital infrastructure and digital inclusion across urban and rural areas. The smart-city memorandum is aligned with that direction.

About the parties



PT Danantara Asset Management undertakes projects on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia. It is part of Danantara Indonesia, launched by President Prabowo in February 2025. PT Kota Masa Depan Indonesia (KMDI) is the smart-city project entity, 99% owned by PT Danantara Asset Management. Badan Industri Mineral (BIM) is Indonesia's Agency for Mineral Industry, established under Presidential Regulation No. 76 of 2025. Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (SCEGC) leads the smart-city consortium. Hisense Group Co., Ltd. is a home-appliance and consumer-electronics manufacturer headquartered in Qingdao. Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (BPE) is an engineering company with patented coal-based ethanol technology. Changjiang Securities International, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong Branch and SDIC Securities (Hong Kong) are the three financial institutions in the proposed financing framework.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.