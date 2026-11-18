COP31 Advances Pledge For Cleaner Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Arabian Post
Greenlogue/AP
The Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, launched on Monday by the COP31 presidency and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), calls for cleaner electricity, more efficient data centres and transparent reporting of energy consumption and emissions. Its organisers are seeking additional endorsements as climate negotiations continue in Antalya until Friday.
The initiative secured about 90 endorsements at its launch, but only nine governments had signed by Tuesday. Germany, Brazil and South Korea were among the participating countries, while China's Alibaba was the only major technology company publicly identified as a supporter. The limited participation has raised questions about how far voluntary commitments can influence an industry investing heavily in computing infrastructure.
The pledge does not impose binding emissions limits or require companies to meet uniform renewable electricity targets. Instead, participants undertake to identify practical measures suited to their circumstances, including increasing the proportion of low- and zero-emission energy supplying artificial intelligence systems.
Microsoft, Google and Meta were not among the publicly identified major technology signatories at the time of the initial assessment. Amazon also had not endorsed the initiative, although the company has separately outlined plans to reduce the carbon intensity of its electricity consumption by 65 per cent by 2030 against a 2019 baseline.
COP31 president Murat Kurum, Türkiye's environment minister, said the growth of artificial intelligence needed to be managed responsibly while technology was deployed to support climate action. ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said international cooperation was necessary to make artificial intelligence more sustainable and accessible, particularly for countries vulnerable to climate impacts.
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