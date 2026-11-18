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The Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, launched on Monday by the COP31 presidency and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), calls for cleaner electricity, more efficient data centres and transparent reporting of energy consumption and emissions. Its organisers are seeking additional endorsements as climate negotiations continue in Antalya until Friday.

The initiative secured about 90 endorsements at its launch, but only nine governments had signed by Tuesday. Germany, Brazil and South Korea were among the participating countries, while China's Alibaba was the only major technology company publicly identified as a supporter. The limited participation has raised questions about how far voluntary commitments can influence an industry investing heavily in computing infrastructure.

The pledge does not impose binding emissions limits or require companies to meet uniform renewable electricity targets. Instead, participants undertake to identify practical measures suited to their circumstances, including increasing the proportion of low- and zero-emission energy supplying artificial intelligence systems.

Microsoft, Google and Meta were not among the publicly identified major technology signatories at the time of the initial assessment. Amazon also had not endorsed the initiative, although the company has separately outlined plans to reduce the carbon intensity of its electricity consumption by 65 per cent by 2030 against a 2019 baseline.

COP31 president Murat Kurum, Türkiye's environment minister, said the growth of artificial intelligence needed to be managed responsibly while technology was deployed to support climate action. ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said international cooperation was necessary to make artificial intelligence more sustainable and accessible, particularly for countries vulnerable to climate impacts.

See also Lancet researchers seek global health emergency recognition for climate <p>The urgency reflects mounting electricity demand. The International Energy Agency estimates that data centres consumed 485 terawatt-hours of electricity worldwide in 2025, up 17 per cent from the preceding year. Consumption at facilities focused on artificial intelligence rose by 50 per cent, substantially faster than overall global electricity demand.</p> <p>The agency projects that worldwide data-centre electricity consumption could reach about 950 terawatt-hours by 2030, roughly double the 2025 level and equivalent to approximately 3 per cent of global electricity use. Demand from AI-focused facilities is expected to triple during the same period, although the outlook depends on investment, technology and electricity supply constraints.</p> <p>Those pressures are complicating renewable energy planning. Developers must secure reliable round-the-clock electricity while national grids accommodate additional demand from industry, transport and households. The IEA has warned that delayed connections, equipment shortages and local infrastructure costs could constrain data-centre expansion and affect electricity prices.</p> <p>The Antalya pledge proposes better integration of computing facilities into electricity networks, improvements in cooling systems and water efficiency, and clearer allocation of costs for transmission upgrades. It also encourages the reuse and recycling of hardware to address electronic waste associated with faster replacement of computing equipment.</p> <p>The IEA also identifies growing interest in onsite gas-fired generation where grid connections are delayed, underscoring the tension between rapid computing expansion and decarbonisation targets. Such projects can require additional generating capacity to ensure reliability.</p> <p>Transparency forms another central element. Signatories are encouraged to measure and disclose environmental impacts using internationally recognised methods, allowing governments and investors to assess whether claimed efficiency improvements are matched by reductions in resource consumption.</p> See also World Bank estimates $2.4 trillion gains from cleaner air <p>Environmental organisations have questioned whether voluntary promises can deliver sufficient changes without commitments from the largest operators. Julie Cerqueira, chief programme officer at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said voluntary standards alone were insufficient, highlighting pressure for stronger accountability.</p> <p>The initiative also envisages wider use of artificial intelligence in electricity-grid management, renewable energy forecasting, disaster warnings and emissions monitoring. Financial and technical assistance is intended to help developing economies access computing capacity, expertise and climate applications without exacerbating inequalities in digital infrastructure.</p> <p>The ITU plans to keep the pledge open for further endorsements until COP32 and review collective progress at annual United Nations climate conferences through 2030. Participants may specify additional commitments on procurement standards, efficient hardware, training and data-centre operations.</p> <p>Alongside the AI initiative, Türkiye is promoting a separate global electrification pledge seeking to raise electricity's share of final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035. Negotiators remain divided over how explicitly that expansion should be linked to renewable power rather than electricity generated from fossil fuels.</p> via Greenlogue <p>____________________________________</p> <p>This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ</p> <h2></h2>