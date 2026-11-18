MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE– Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – Singapore's seafood consumers want sustainability claims they can trust, according to new research commissioned by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and conducted by GlobeScan. The findings highlight an opportunity for businesses to strengthen confidence in seafood sourcing and use Singapore's influence as a seafood importer and regional trading hub to support healthier oceans.

Nine in ten seafood consumers surveyed (91%) are concerned about the state of the world's oceans. Their expectations extend to the businesses supplying their seafood: they want independent assurance of sustainability claims and clearer information about where products come from.

There is scope to turn that concern into purchasing action. While 29% report buying seafood they believe is more sustainable in the past year, 44% express willingness to do so in future. Making credible sustainable options easier to identify and choose can help businesses respond to these expectations.

<p> MSC and the Seafood Industries Association Singapore (SIAS) recently signed a three-year memorandum of understanding, providing a foundation for collaboration with the seafood industry on sustainability.</p> <p> The partnership brings together MSC's sustainability expertise and SIAS's industry network to promote responsible sourcing, strengthen consumer confidence, and support Singapore's role as a trusted seafood trading hub and a platform for regional sustainability dialogue.</p> <p> Anne Gabriel, Program Director, MSC Oceania and Singapore, said:“As a net seafood importer and regional trading hub, Singapore's influence extends well beyond its shores. The sourcing decisions made here can send a powerful signal to fisheries and suppliers that sustainability matters.</p> See also ONYX Dining invites guests to discover dining experiences for every occasion with the people who matter <p>“Our recent MOU with SIAS provides a foundation for turning consumer expectations into industry action and strengthening demand for independently certified sustainable seafood. Supporting well-managed fisheries today helps safeguard ocean health and the seafood supplies that businesses, communities and future generations depend on.”</p> <p> Kenneth Chia, President of SIAS, said:“Singaporeans want reassurance that their seafood comes from trustworthy sources and that sustainability claims are independently verified. Through our MOU with MSC, we aim to help seafood businesses respond to these expectations and make sustainable sourcing a stronger part of everyday business.”</p> <p> Ahead of World Fisheries Day on 21 November, the findings offer businesses an opportunity to communicate their sourcing commitments clearly and help consumers make informed seafood choices.</p> <p> <b> KEY FINDINGS</b></p> <ul> MSC label recognition rose from 27% in 2016 to 45% in 2026, an increase of 18 percentage points. 67% of seafood consumers want the seafood they buy to be traceable to a known, trusted source. 73% want more information from companies about the sustainability of their seafood products. 59% say ecolabels on seafood increase their trust and confidence in the brand. 65% say sustainability is important, but they do not notice ecolabelled products when shopping.</ul> <p>Hashtag: #MarineStewardshipCouncil #MSC</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p> ABOUT THE RESEARCH <p>GlobeScan conducted the research online between 2 February and 21 March 2026 across 23 markets. The Singapore sample comprised 888 members of the public, including 602 seafood consumers. MSC label trust was measured among 290 MSC-aware seafood consumers. Unless otherwise stated, the findings above relate to seafood consumers surveyed. Purchase behaviour is self-reported; willingness to act does not indicate a definite future purchase.</p> See also Cross-Sector Collaboration For World Sight Day: Orbis, HKOS, Southern District Office, and Southern District Care Team Jointly Launch "Southern District Eye Care Day" - Calling on the Next Generation to Accompany and Protect Senior Vision</p> ABOUT THE MARINE STEWARDSHIP COUNCIL <p> <b> The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)</b> is an international non-profit organisation which sets globally recognised standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain. Fisheries representing 20% of the world's wild marine catch are engaged in its certification program. For more information visit or visit our social media pages.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>