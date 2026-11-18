Singapore Seafood Consumers Call For Stronger Assurance On Sustainability Arabian Post
Nine in ten seafood consumers surveyed (91%) are concerned about the state of the world's oceans. Their expectations extend to the businesses supplying their seafood: they want independent assurance of sustainability claims and clearer information about where products come from.
There is scope to turn that concern into purchasing action. While 29% report buying seafood they believe is more sustainable in the past year, 44% express willingness to do so in future. Making credible sustainable options easier to identify and choose can help businesses respond to these expectations.
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