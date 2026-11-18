Skyro To Bring Customers With Approved Credit To Merchant Checkouts
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Skyro announced at the Singapore FinTech Festival that it will make SkyroCredit, its reusable credit line, available at partner checkoutsSINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – Skyro, a digital finance group headquartered in Bahrain, announced at the Singapore FinTech Festival that it will make SkyroCredit, its reusable credit line, available to its partner merchants. With SkyroCredit, customers can pay directly in partner apps and at checkout. The rollout will begin in the Philippines.
Skyro already works with more than 3,000 partners across over 11,000 store locations. It offers product loans at the point of purchase and cash loans embedded in partner apps such as PalawanPay, Pay&Go and 7-Eleven's CLiQQ. Through these embedded partnerships, Skyro has issued more than half a million loans. SkyroCredit, the company's newest product, now joins this line-up.
For merchants, the difference is that SkyroCredit customers arrive at checkout with an approved credit limit. Customers can pay using their available credit, without submitting a new application, and their available credit is replenished as they repay. Unlike an instalment plan tied to a single item, the credit line stays with the customer from one purchase to the next.
Skyro handles credit decisions, funding and servicing. Merchants retain their brand, customer relationships and checkout experience. They can start with an embedded web view or connect through an application programming interface (API) for a fully native experience.
Arsen Liametov, co-founder and co-CEO of Skyro, said:
“Merchants work hard to bring a customer to checkout and too often lose them at the moment of payment. SkyroCredit gives our partners access to customers who already have approved credit and can use it for purchases today and again as they repay. For our customers, it means they can use the credit they have built with Skyro in most of the places where they already shop.”
Skyro has expanded nationwide in the Philippines over the past four years and serves more than 7 million registered customers. The group also operates in Malaysia and is preparing to enter Saudi Arabia.
Hashtag: #Skyro
About SkyroSkyro is a high-growth, digital-first fintech group delivering scalable, responsible financial access across high-potential emerging markets. Launched in the Philippines in 2022, the group now has more than 7 million registered users and a credit portfolio exceeding US$200 million.
Powered by proprietary data science, AI-driven credit decisioning and alternative-data scoring, Skyro combines a mobile-native experience with modular fintech architecture to serve underserved customer segments at scale.
Founded by Arsen Liametov and Nasim Aliev through a management buyout, Skyro is financed through a balanced combination of private capital, debt facilities and strategic equity investment from GCC-based investors. The company is expanding into new markets as it seeks to build a diversified financial services business across emerging economies.
Skyro already works with more than 3,000 partners across over 11,000 store locations. It offers product loans at the point of purchase and cash loans embedded in partner apps such as PalawanPay, Pay&Go and 7-Eleven's CLiQQ. Through these embedded partnerships, Skyro has issued more than half a million loans. SkyroCredit, the company's newest product, now joins this line-up.
For merchants, the difference is that SkyroCredit customers arrive at checkout with an approved credit limit. Customers can pay using their available credit, without submitting a new application, and their available credit is replenished as they repay. Unlike an instalment plan tied to a single item, the credit line stays with the customer from one purchase to the next.
Skyro handles credit decisions, funding and servicing. Merchants retain their brand, customer relationships and checkout experience. They can start with an embedded web view or connect through an application programming interface (API) for a fully native experience.
Arsen Liametov, co-founder and co-CEO of Skyro, said:
“Merchants work hard to bring a customer to checkout and too often lose them at the moment of payment. SkyroCredit gives our partners access to customers who already have approved credit and can use it for purchases today and again as they repay. For our customers, it means they can use the credit they have built with Skyro in most of the places where they already shop.”
Skyro has expanded nationwide in the Philippines over the past four years and serves more than 7 million registered customers. The group also operates in Malaysia and is preparing to enter Saudi Arabia.
Hashtag: #Skyro
About SkyroSkyro is a high-growth, digital-first fintech group delivering scalable, responsible financial access across high-potential emerging markets. Launched in the Philippines in 2022, the group now has more than 7 million registered users and a credit portfolio exceeding US$200 million.
Powered by proprietary data science, AI-driven credit decisioning and alternative-data scoring, Skyro combines a mobile-native experience with modular fintech architecture to serve underserved customer segments at scale.
Founded by Arsen Liametov and Nasim Aliev through a management buyout, Skyro is financed through a balanced combination of private capital, debt facilities and strategic equity investment from GCC-based investors. The company is expanding into new markets as it seeks to build a diversified financial services business across emerging economies.
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