The Iconic Hong Kong Movie Stars Ekin Cheng & Jerry Lamb Make Special Appearance With GOD55 Sports Honda LCR At Motogp Malaysia 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Hong Kong superstars Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb joined by Min Chen, Fah Fah, Jade Rasif, LengYein, and Yanis, alongside other VIP influencers, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes MotoGP experience with GOD55 Sports and Honda LCR at Sepang Paddock end of October 2026 LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – The 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit offered more than just thrilling on-track action, as GOD55 Sports and Honda LCR welcomed two special VIP guests from Hong Kong, Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb, for an exclusive MotoGP VIP experience. Both artists looked unarguably stunning in their GOD55 Sports special-edition black leather jackets, while enjoying exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the world of premier motorcycle racing.
Absolutely incredible race weekend at Sepang Paddock for GOD55 Sports Honda LCR featuring support from Hong Kong legendary actors, as well as a star-studded line-up of invited VIP guests and influencers, including Malaysian celebrity Min Chen, Singaporean DJ Jade Rasif, actor Fah Fah, DJ LengYein, DJ Yanis and many other local influencers.
Striking GOD55 Sports Black-and-Gold Livery at Sepang, MalaysianGP
One of MotoGP Sepang's highlights was Honda LCR's special black-and-gold livery featuring GOD55 Sports branding. The distinctive design brought GOD55's signature colours to the MotoGP grid, giving Johann Zarco's race bike a striking appearance throughout the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend.
A Honda CBR superbike replica was also showcased at the GOD55 Honda LCR VIP Hospitality Lounge, catching plenty of attention from fans who were wowed by its striking design!
Exclusive MotoGP VIP Paddock Experience With GOD55 Sports Honda LCR
Invited by GOD55 Sports and Honda LCR, Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb were seen enjoying a closer to the action behind the scenes at MotoGP Malaysia.
VIP guests were warmly welcomed by GOD55 Sports CEO Richard Green and Honda LCR Team Principal Lucio Cecchinello, who introduced them to the team and its MotoGP machinery. The occasion also gave the two Hong Kong superstars an opportunity to meet Johann Zarco in person. As a special gesture, both artistes received personally signed racing boots from Zarco as memorabilia to commemorate their visit and support for GOD55 Honda LCR.
Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb Share Malaysia Memories and The Legend of Speed Nostalgia
Back at the GOD55 Honda LCR VIP Team Chalet, Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb took part in a spontaneous Q&A session, sharing their impressions of Sepang, their fondness for Malaysia and memorable moments from the visit.
“Malaysia is such a lovely place to visit, and hopefully, we get invited back to Malaysia every year! I really miss the warmth and hospitality of our Malaysian friends. Thanks to GOD55 Sports and Honda LCR for the invitation and wonderful arrangements, we had a truly special MotoGP experience. It was quite a sweaty one! But getting to enjoy such an exciting race made it all worthwhile!” said Jerry.
Both artists spoke warmly about their visit, expressing appreciation for Malaysia's hospitality and the enthusiastic welcome from local fans. They also shared their appreciation for Malaysia's multicultural atmosphere, particularly how easily conversations with local fans could move between English, Mandarin and Cantonese.
The conversation then took a nostalgic turn when The Legend of Speed (1999), the iconic Hong Kong racing film starring Ekin Cheng, came up. Highly relatable to the themes of motorcycles, speed and racing, the film made for a natural connection to the MotoGP Sepang weekend.
Ekin even brought back one of the movie's memorable lines, jokingly suggesting“I want your leg” as a phrase that could be printed on the race bike. The two artistes also delighted fans by simultaneously reciting a familiar line from Ekin's classic song, 《极速》 (High Speed). The moment brought fans down memory lane, rekindling fond memories of Hong Kong entertainment's golden era and its timeless charm!
It was a memorable weekend at MotoGP Malaysia for GOD55 Sports and Honda LCR, with Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb enjoying plenty of thrilling action and unforgettable moments during their first MotoGP experience at Sepang. Malaysia would certainly be delighted to welcome both artistes back again, especially seeing both stars appearing in such amazing black leather jackets.
--br-rong> Hashtag: #HondaLCR #GOD55Sports #MotoGP #MotoGPSepang #MotoGPMalaysia #Sepang #EkinCheng #JerryLamb #HongKong #Celebrity
GOD55 SportsGOD55 Sports is a leading digital sports media platform built to connect fans across Southeast Asia with the global world of sports. We deliver the latest news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive coverage - bringing fans closer to the games, stories, and athletes they love.
From football, motorsports, badminton, and tennis to the fast-growing sport of pickleball, GOD55 Sports blends real-time updates with expert insights to create a complete, engaging sports experience.
Absolutely incredible race weekend at Sepang Paddock for GOD55 Sports Honda LCR featuring support from Hong Kong legendary actors, as well as a star-studded line-up of invited VIP guests and influencers, including Malaysian celebrity Min Chen, Singaporean DJ Jade Rasif, actor Fah Fah, DJ LengYein, DJ Yanis and many other local influencers.
Striking GOD55 Sports Black-and-Gold Livery at Sepang, MalaysianGP
One of MotoGP Sepang's highlights was Honda LCR's special black-and-gold livery featuring GOD55 Sports branding. The distinctive design brought GOD55's signature colours to the MotoGP grid, giving Johann Zarco's race bike a striking appearance throughout the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend.
A Honda CBR superbike replica was also showcased at the GOD55 Honda LCR VIP Hospitality Lounge, catching plenty of attention from fans who were wowed by its striking design!
Exclusive MotoGP VIP Paddock Experience With GOD55 Sports Honda LCR
Invited by GOD55 Sports and Honda LCR, Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb were seen enjoying a closer to the action behind the scenes at MotoGP Malaysia.
VIP guests were warmly welcomed by GOD55 Sports CEO Richard Green and Honda LCR Team Principal Lucio Cecchinello, who introduced them to the team and its MotoGP machinery. The occasion also gave the two Hong Kong superstars an opportunity to meet Johann Zarco in person. As a special gesture, both artistes received personally signed racing boots from Zarco as memorabilia to commemorate their visit and support for GOD55 Honda LCR.
Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb Share Malaysia Memories and The Legend of Speed Nostalgia
Back at the GOD55 Honda LCR VIP Team Chalet, Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb took part in a spontaneous Q&A session, sharing their impressions of Sepang, their fondness for Malaysia and memorable moments from the visit.
“Malaysia is such a lovely place to visit, and hopefully, we get invited back to Malaysia every year! I really miss the warmth and hospitality of our Malaysian friends. Thanks to GOD55 Sports and Honda LCR for the invitation and wonderful arrangements, we had a truly special MotoGP experience. It was quite a sweaty one! But getting to enjoy such an exciting race made it all worthwhile!” said Jerry.
Both artists spoke warmly about their visit, expressing appreciation for Malaysia's hospitality and the enthusiastic welcome from local fans. They also shared their appreciation for Malaysia's multicultural atmosphere, particularly how easily conversations with local fans could move between English, Mandarin and Cantonese.
The conversation then took a nostalgic turn when The Legend of Speed (1999), the iconic Hong Kong racing film starring Ekin Cheng, came up. Highly relatable to the themes of motorcycles, speed and racing, the film made for a natural connection to the MotoGP Sepang weekend.
Ekin even brought back one of the movie's memorable lines, jokingly suggesting“I want your leg” as a phrase that could be printed on the race bike. The two artistes also delighted fans by simultaneously reciting a familiar line from Ekin's classic song, 《极速》 (High Speed). The moment brought fans down memory lane, rekindling fond memories of Hong Kong entertainment's golden era and its timeless charm!
It was a memorable weekend at MotoGP Malaysia for GOD55 Sports and Honda LCR, with Ekin Cheng and Jerry Lamb enjoying plenty of thrilling action and unforgettable moments during their first MotoGP experience at Sepang. Malaysia would certainly be delighted to welcome both artistes back again, especially seeing both stars appearing in such amazing black leather jackets.
--br-rong> Hashtag: #HondaLCR #GOD55Sports #MotoGP #MotoGPSepang #MotoGPMalaysia #Sepang #EkinCheng #JerryLamb #HongKong #Celebrity
GOD55 SportsGOD55 Sports is a leading digital sports media platform built to connect fans across Southeast Asia with the global world of sports. We deliver the latest news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive coverage - bringing fans closer to the games, stories, and athletes they love.
From football, motorsports, badminton, and tennis to the fast-growing sport of pickleball, GOD55 Sports blends real-time updates with expert insights to create a complete, engaging sports experience.
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