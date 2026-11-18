Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau And Columbia Asia Hospital Iskandar Puteri Jointly Achieve Malaysia Book Of Records Recognition For Their Mega Parenthood Workshop 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – Becoming a parent is one of life's most beautiful journeys, filled with excitement, questions and, at times, uncertainty. Recognising the importance of preparing parents and parents-to-be for this significant life chapter, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau, together with Columbia Asia Hospital Iskandar Puteri, organised the Mega Parenthood Workshop 2026 on Saturday 14th November bringing families together for an enriching day of learning, sharing and connection.
Held in conjunction with Columbia Asia's 30th Anniversary celebration, the Mega Parenthood Workshop reflects the hospital's longstanding dedication to quality healthcare and community well-being. Beyond its healthcare services, the hospital continues to create opportunities to educate, engage and empower the community through initiatives that make a positive difference in people's lives.
Co-organised in collaboration with MommyDaddy&i, the workshop aimed to equip expectant parents with practical knowledge, professional guidance and greater confidence as they prepare for childbirth and embrace the responsibilities of parenthood.
This year's workshop carried an even greater significance as both hospitals embarked on an exciting milestone. With 550 number of participants, the workshop has earned a place in the Malaysia Book of Records record for the Most Participants in a Prenatal Workshop. The initiative reflects the hospitals' shared commitment to promoting prenatal education and encouraging more families to take an active role in preparing for a healthy pregnancy and parenthood journey.
The event was hosted by renowned host Dr. Malar Shanti, who brought warmth, enthusiasm and vibrancy to the programme, guiding participants through the day's activities and engagements.
The programme featured a series of educational talks, interactive discussions and practical demonstrations conducted by experienced healthcare professionals. One of the key highlights was the Parenthood Dialogue Session, titled “From Tests to Tides: Pregnancy to Postpartum,” moderated by Dr. Malar. The session brought together three Consultant Obstetricians & Gynaecologists – Dr. Suresh Subramaniam, Dr. Eliza Mohd Noor and Dr. Woon Shu Yuan – who shared valuable insights on pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care, followed by an engaging question-and-answer session with participants.
Other programme highlights included sessions on pregnancy and birth preparation, neonatal jaundice, newborn essentials, breastfeeding techniques, baby-bathing demonstrations and prenatal physiotherapy. These sessions offered participants practical knowledge, hands-on learning opportunities and professional advice to help them navigate the various stages of parenthood with greater confidence.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. James Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau, said:
“As Columbia Asia celebrates 30 years of serving the community, we are proud to commemorate this occasion through an initiative that extends our impact beyond healthcare services.
“Becoming a parent is a life-changing experience, and we believe every parent deserves access to the right knowledge, guidance and support throughout this journey. Through the Mega Parenthood Workshop, we hope to empower parents and parents-to-be with greater confidence as they prepare for this new chapter in their lives.
“Our Malaysia Book of Records recognition makes this occasion even more special. Beyond the achievement itself, it represents our shared commitment to promoting prenatal education, encouraging healthier beginnings and making a positive difference in the lives of families.”
The event culminated in the Malaysia Book of Records Award Presentation including an award-signing ceremony, marks a significant milestone for the initiative. Participants also enjoyed an exciting line-up of grand prizes and attractive gifts, while event partners were recognised for their valuable contributions and support in making the workshop a success.
The successful organisation of this event was made possible through the collaboration and support of Tourism Johor, alongside our valued event partners: GK Bio International Sdn. Bhd., Care Luxury Hotels & Resorts Sdn. Bhd., CryoCord Sdn. Bhd., Chicco Malaysia, Joie, Watsons Personal Care Stores Sdn. Bhd., MOG Eyewear and Applecrumby Malaysia, among others. Their generous contributions and strong partnership played an integral role in enhancing the overall experience and bringing this initiative to life.
Both hospitals extend their heartfelt appreciation to all participants, healthcare professionals, collaboration partners and event partners for their invaluable contributions and support.
As we continue our commitment to supporting families at every stage of life, we hope to inspire more parents to embrace their parenthood journey with knowledge, confidence and peace of mind. Together, we are making history, one family at a time.
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Hashtag: #ColumbiaAsiaHospitalTebrau #RightHereForYou #HealthcareExcellence #TeamTebrau #CommunityCare #HospitalCommunications #AwardWinningTeam
About Columbia AsiaFor 30 years, Columbia Asia Group of hospitals has been at the forefront of quality healthcare in the private healthcare industry. Established in 1996, it has evolved from its first hospital in Shah Alam to its latest in Penang, to date. As an international healthcare provider, its services span across 14 hospitals in the region; 13 in Malaysia and one in Vietnam. Through the years, the company strategy has always been about making private healthcare accessible to all, hence its hospitals are strategically located in densely populated areas. Under the umbrella of private healthcare company, Asia OneHealthcare, the Columbia Asia group has expanded its reach to bring effective healthcare, closer to home.
Through the years, Columbia Asia's emphasis has consistently been about early detection of diseases. This is achieved through advanced diagnostic technology that enables greater precision and supports minimally invasive procedures. To fulfil the typical healthcare needs of communities, Columbia Asia offers core disciplines such as obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, and general surgery. Today, it also provides tertiary healthcare addressing more complex fields of medicine such as neurosurgery, cardiac disease treatments, and integrated cancer care.
As it approaches a new decade, Columbia Asia continues to expand; adopting advanced technology to meet the ever-increasing needs of today's discerning customers. Upholding strict clinical governance and medical ethics, Columbia Asia is committed to deliver excellent patient outcomes in a safe and trusted environment.
Columbia Asia. Right Here For You Asia OneHealthcareAsia OneHealthcare (A1H) unites 23 hospitals across Malaysia and Vietnam into one connected healthcare network with a shared purpose. Built on Columbia Asia's strong community focused foundation, the network leverages specialist expertise and advanced clinical capabilities to deliver coordinated care across the full continuum of healthcare services.
Our network includes leading institutions such as Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) among others, and as well as tertiary hospitals with a specialty focus including ALTY Orthopaedic Hospital, Beacon Hospital, Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL), Hospital Picaso, and Northern Heart Hospital Penang. Together, they provide access to advanced clinical expertise, specialised treatments, and modern medical technology, delivering the best care possible.
With over 3,000 beds across the region, A1H delivers seamless, coordinated care from initial diagnosis and treatment to complex, life‐saving procedures. Guided by our promise, Right Here For You, A1H is committed to standing alongside patients, families, and communities with compassionate, high‐quality care when it matters most.
Held in conjunction with Columbia Asia's 30th Anniversary celebration, the Mega Parenthood Workshop reflects the hospital's longstanding dedication to quality healthcare and community well-being. Beyond its healthcare services, the hospital continues to create opportunities to educate, engage and empower the community through initiatives that make a positive difference in people's lives.
Co-organised in collaboration with MommyDaddy&i, the workshop aimed to equip expectant parents with practical knowledge, professional guidance and greater confidence as they prepare for childbirth and embrace the responsibilities of parenthood.
This year's workshop carried an even greater significance as both hospitals embarked on an exciting milestone. With 550 number of participants, the workshop has earned a place in the Malaysia Book of Records record for the Most Participants in a Prenatal Workshop. The initiative reflects the hospitals' shared commitment to promoting prenatal education and encouraging more families to take an active role in preparing for a healthy pregnancy and parenthood journey.
The event was hosted by renowned host Dr. Malar Shanti, who brought warmth, enthusiasm and vibrancy to the programme, guiding participants through the day's activities and engagements.
The programme featured a series of educational talks, interactive discussions and practical demonstrations conducted by experienced healthcare professionals. One of the key highlights was the Parenthood Dialogue Session, titled “From Tests to Tides: Pregnancy to Postpartum,” moderated by Dr. Malar. The session brought together three Consultant Obstetricians & Gynaecologists – Dr. Suresh Subramaniam, Dr. Eliza Mohd Noor and Dr. Woon Shu Yuan – who shared valuable insights on pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care, followed by an engaging question-and-answer session with participants.
Other programme highlights included sessions on pregnancy and birth preparation, neonatal jaundice, newborn essentials, breastfeeding techniques, baby-bathing demonstrations and prenatal physiotherapy. These sessions offered participants practical knowledge, hands-on learning opportunities and professional advice to help them navigate the various stages of parenthood with greater confidence.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. James Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau, said:
“As Columbia Asia celebrates 30 years of serving the community, we are proud to commemorate this occasion through an initiative that extends our impact beyond healthcare services.
“Becoming a parent is a life-changing experience, and we believe every parent deserves access to the right knowledge, guidance and support throughout this journey. Through the Mega Parenthood Workshop, we hope to empower parents and parents-to-be with greater confidence as they prepare for this new chapter in their lives.
“Our Malaysia Book of Records recognition makes this occasion even more special. Beyond the achievement itself, it represents our shared commitment to promoting prenatal education, encouraging healthier beginnings and making a positive difference in the lives of families.”
The event culminated in the Malaysia Book of Records Award Presentation including an award-signing ceremony, marks a significant milestone for the initiative. Participants also enjoyed an exciting line-up of grand prizes and attractive gifts, while event partners were recognised for their valuable contributions and support in making the workshop a success.
The successful organisation of this event was made possible through the collaboration and support of Tourism Johor, alongside our valued event partners: GK Bio International Sdn. Bhd., Care Luxury Hotels & Resorts Sdn. Bhd., CryoCord Sdn. Bhd., Chicco Malaysia, Joie, Watsons Personal Care Stores Sdn. Bhd., MOG Eyewear and Applecrumby Malaysia, among others. Their generous contributions and strong partnership played an integral role in enhancing the overall experience and bringing this initiative to life.
Both hospitals extend their heartfelt appreciation to all participants, healthcare professionals, collaboration partners and event partners for their invaluable contributions and support.
As we continue our commitment to supporting families at every stage of life, we hope to inspire more parents to embrace their parenthood journey with knowledge, confidence and peace of mind. Together, we are making history, one family at a time.
--br->
Hashtag: #ColumbiaAsiaHospitalTebrau #RightHereForYou #HealthcareExcellence #TeamTebrau #CommunityCare #HospitalCommunications #AwardWinningTeam
About Columbia AsiaFor 30 years, Columbia Asia Group of hospitals has been at the forefront of quality healthcare in the private healthcare industry. Established in 1996, it has evolved from its first hospital in Shah Alam to its latest in Penang, to date. As an international healthcare provider, its services span across 14 hospitals in the region; 13 in Malaysia and one in Vietnam. Through the years, the company strategy has always been about making private healthcare accessible to all, hence its hospitals are strategically located in densely populated areas. Under the umbrella of private healthcare company, Asia OneHealthcare, the Columbia Asia group has expanded its reach to bring effective healthcare, closer to home.
Through the years, Columbia Asia's emphasis has consistently been about early detection of diseases. This is achieved through advanced diagnostic technology that enables greater precision and supports minimally invasive procedures. To fulfil the typical healthcare needs of communities, Columbia Asia offers core disciplines such as obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, and general surgery. Today, it also provides tertiary healthcare addressing more complex fields of medicine such as neurosurgery, cardiac disease treatments, and integrated cancer care.
As it approaches a new decade, Columbia Asia continues to expand; adopting advanced technology to meet the ever-increasing needs of today's discerning customers. Upholding strict clinical governance and medical ethics, Columbia Asia is committed to deliver excellent patient outcomes in a safe and trusted environment.
Columbia Asia. Right Here For You Asia OneHealthcareAsia OneHealthcare (A1H) unites 23 hospitals across Malaysia and Vietnam into one connected healthcare network with a shared purpose. Built on Columbia Asia's strong community focused foundation, the network leverages specialist expertise and advanced clinical capabilities to deliver coordinated care across the full continuum of healthcare services.
Our network includes leading institutions such as Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) among others, and as well as tertiary hospitals with a specialty focus including ALTY Orthopaedic Hospital, Beacon Hospital, Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL), Hospital Picaso, and Northern Heart Hospital Penang. Together, they provide access to advanced clinical expertise, specialised treatments, and modern medical technology, delivering the best care possible.
With over 3,000 beds across the region, A1H delivers seamless, coordinated care from initial diagnosis and treatment to complex, life‐saving procedures. Guided by our promise, Right Here For You, A1H is committed to standing alongside patients, families, and communities with compassionate, high‐quality care when it matters most.
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