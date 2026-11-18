Singapore Seafood Consumers Call For Stronger Assurance On Sustainability
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE– Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – Singapore's seafood consumers want sustainability claims they can trust, according to new research commissioned by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and conducted by GlobeScan. The findings highlight an opportunity for businesses to strengthen confidence in seafood sourcing and use Singapore's influence as a seafood importer and regional trading hub to support healthier oceans.
Nine in ten seafood consumers surveyed (91%) are concerned about the state of the world's oceans. Their expectations extend to the businesses supplying their seafood: they want independent assurance of sustainability claims and clearer information about where products come from.
There is scope to turn that concern into purchasing action. While 29% report buying seafood they believe is more sustainable in the past year, 44% express willingness to do so in future. Making credible sustainable options easier to identify and choose can help businesses respond to these expectations.
MSC and the Seafood Industries Association Singapore (SIAS) recently signed a three-year memorandum of understanding, providing a foundation for collaboration with the seafood industry on sustainability.
The partnership brings together MSC's sustainability expertise and SIAS's industry network to promote responsible sourcing, strengthen consumer confidence, and support Singapore's role as a trusted seafood trading hub and a platform for regional sustainability dialogue.
Anne Gabriel, Program Director, MSC Oceania and Singapore, said:“As a net seafood importer and regional trading hub, Singapore's influence extends well beyond its shores. The sourcing decisions made here can send a powerful signal to fisheries and suppliers that sustainability matters.
“Our recent MOU with SIAS provides a foundation for turning consumer expectations into industry action and strengthening demand for independently certified sustainable seafood. Supporting well-managed fisheries today helps safeguard ocean health and the seafood supplies that businesses, communities and future generations depend on.”
Kenneth Chia, President of SIAS, said:“Singaporeans want reassurance that their seafood comes from trustworthy sources and that sustainability claims are independently verified. Through our MOU with MSC, we aim to help seafood businesses respond to these expectations and make sustainable sourcing a stronger part of everyday business.”
Ahead of World Fisheries Day on 21 November, the findings offer businesses an opportunity to communicate their sourcing commitments clearly and help consumers make informed seafood choices.
KEY FINDINGS
ABOUT THE MARINE STEWARDSHIP COUNCIL The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organisation which sets globally recognised standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain. Fisheries representing 20% of the world's wild marine catch are engaged in its certification program. For more information visit or visit our social media pages.
Nine in ten seafood consumers surveyed (91%) are concerned about the state of the world's oceans. Their expectations extend to the businesses supplying their seafood: they want independent assurance of sustainability claims and clearer information about where products come from.
There is scope to turn that concern into purchasing action. While 29% report buying seafood they believe is more sustainable in the past year, 44% express willingness to do so in future. Making credible sustainable options easier to identify and choose can help businesses respond to these expectations.
MSC and the Seafood Industries Association Singapore (SIAS) recently signed a three-year memorandum of understanding, providing a foundation for collaboration with the seafood industry on sustainability.
The partnership brings together MSC's sustainability expertise and SIAS's industry network to promote responsible sourcing, strengthen consumer confidence, and support Singapore's role as a trusted seafood trading hub and a platform for regional sustainability dialogue.
Anne Gabriel, Program Director, MSC Oceania and Singapore, said:“As a net seafood importer and regional trading hub, Singapore's influence extends well beyond its shores. The sourcing decisions made here can send a powerful signal to fisheries and suppliers that sustainability matters.
“Our recent MOU with SIAS provides a foundation for turning consumer expectations into industry action and strengthening demand for independently certified sustainable seafood. Supporting well-managed fisheries today helps safeguard ocean health and the seafood supplies that businesses, communities and future generations depend on.”
Kenneth Chia, President of SIAS, said:“Singaporeans want reassurance that their seafood comes from trustworthy sources and that sustainability claims are independently verified. Through our MOU with MSC, we aim to help seafood businesses respond to these expectations and make sustainable sourcing a stronger part of everyday business.”
Ahead of World Fisheries Day on 21 November, the findings offer businesses an opportunity to communicate their sourcing commitments clearly and help consumers make informed seafood choices.
KEY FINDINGS
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MSC label recognition rose from 27% in 2016 to 45% in 2026, an increase of 18 percentage points.
67% of seafood consumers want the seafood they buy to be traceable to a known, trusted source.
73% want more information from companies about the sustainability of their seafood products.
59% say ecolabels on seafood increase their trust and confidence in the brand.
65% say sustainability is important, but they do not notice ecolabelled products when shopping.
ABOUT THE MARINE STEWARDSHIP COUNCIL The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organisation which sets globally recognised standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain. Fisheries representing 20% of the world's wild marine catch are engaged in its certification program. For more information visit or visit our social media pages.
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