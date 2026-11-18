MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Imagry, a provider of autonomous public transport technology, and Endera, an American premium specialty bus manufacturer, have announced a partnership to“deliver the first Buy America -compliant autonomous buses and shuttles for US public transit”.

By pairing Imagry's Level 4 autonomous driving system with Endera's American-built vehicles, the partnership gives every transit operator in the country, from state-level transportation authorities to city and regional agencies, a self-driving option it can buy with federal transit funds. No Buy America waiver needed.

Imagry and Endera built the partnership around two goals, to give any US operator that wants a self-driving bus or shuttle an American-made option, and to keep federal transit dollars at home, where they support American manufacturers, suppliers, and workers.

The timing matters, as the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) weighs a proposed waiver (Docket FTA-2024-0018) that would let agencies spend federal dollars on imported minibuses, on the premise that no American manufacturer offers a suitable vehicle.

John Walsh, founder and CEO of Endera, says:“The future of public transit is undoubtedly autonomous and electric. By combining our vertically integrated EV manufacturing with the scale of our legacy business, this partnership will bring Buy America-compliant, FTA-eligible autonomous minibuses to market and dramatically drive down the cost of moving people from one place to another.”

Over time, self-driving buses and shuttles will change what public transit can offer riders. As autonomous fleets grow, agencies will be able to run service more often and later into the night, and reach the suburban and rural corridors, campuses, airports, and hospital centers that current service often leaves under-serviced.

Because each vehicle moves many passengers at once, autonomous transit can widen access for the people who rely on it most, including older adults, people with disabilities, and those without a car, while easing congestion on city streets. The partnership lets agencies begin building toward that future with the federal funding they already count on.

Eran Ofir, CEO of Imagry, says:“For years, America's self-driving conversation has focused on robotaxis, which add more cars to already crowded streets and serve only the riders who can afford them.

“Now we can finally turn that technology toward the sector that matters most: moving whole busloads of people, students, seniors, commuters, and workers who depend on public transit every day. Imagry's partnership with Endera means every operator can buy that future with federal funds, made in America, with no waiver required.”

Imagry's camera-centric AI-based technology drives without HD maps, LiDAR, or a cloud connection, and it needs no changes to existing road infrastructure.

Frost & Sullivan, which recently awarded Imagry its 2026 Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the global autonomous bus industry, found that operating without HD maps spares operators both the upfront cost and the ongoing expense of keeping those maps current.

As a result, agencies can bring autonomous service to new routes faster, with more flexibility and at lower cost.