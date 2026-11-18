MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Einride, the Swedish autonomous and electric freight technology company, has reported a 76 percent increase in contracted annual recurring revenue (CARR), reaching $167 million in November 2026, compared with $95 million at the end of June.

In its third-quarter business update, the Nasdaq-listed company said revenue increased 27 percent sequentially on a constant currency basis to $18.3 million, supported by expanding freight volumes and additional customer operations.

Einride also reaffirmed its second-half 2026 revenue guidance of $39 million to $42 million and introduced a target of approximately $250 million in annualized run-rate revenue by December 2027.

The company added eight customers since June, bringing its total to more than 40, while its cumulative driverless operating hours under customer contracts increased from approximately 5,400 to 8,500.

Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride, said:“The past few months have been the strongest in Einride's history. We have grown our contracted annual recurring revenue by 76% since June, expanded operations with major global customers and reached important milestones in autonomous freight. With a growing base of contracted business and a clear roadmap for fleet expansion, we are focused on executing against our commitments, improving efficiency and building towards a profitable, scalable freight model.”

Autonomous freight operations expand in Europe and the US

Einride reported several developments in its autonomous trucking operations during and after the third quarter.

In September, the company began operating what it describes as the first cab-less SAE Level 4 autonomous truck in daily service on a German public road, working with supermarket chain Lidl.

The project operates under a permit issued by Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), allowing the vehicle to operate without a driver or onboard safety operator.

Einride expects the four-month program to transport more than 3,000 pallets.

In the United States, Einride and EASE Logistics introduced two cab-less autonomous electric trucks into daily freight operations in Marysville, Ohio, also in September.

Following the end of the quarter, Einride announced a five-year agreement with German snack manufacturer Lorenz Snacks involving four autonomous electric vehicles at its Neunburg vorm Wald facility.

The operation is expected to handle an average of 1,200 pallets per day.

Einride says it has now received permission to operate without onboard safety drivers in four countries and five US states.

Developing the next generation of autonomous driving technology

Alongside its commercial expansion, Einride is continuing to develop its autonomous driving systems and AI-powered freight management technology.

In September, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Nvidia to develop the next generation of its Einride Driver autonomous driving system.

The collaboration involves Nvidia's Hyperion platform and Halos safety technology.

In October, Einride also announced plans to evaluate Nvidia's Alpamayo vision-language-action model as part of its autonomous driving development.

The company intends to adapt the technology using its own operational data, with road evaluations planned for the second half of 2027.

Einride's Saga AI freight management platform, meanwhile, has been trained using more than 20 million miles of customer operations.

The company is targeting highway autonomous operations from the first half of 2028, potentially extending its technology to a substantially larger proportion of its freight network.

Financial performance and fleet expansion

Einride reported third-quarter revenue of SEK 185.9 million, equivalent to approximately $18.3 million on a constant currency basis, compared with SEK 146.7 million in the previous quarter.

Its cash position stood at SEK 533 million, or approximately $53 million, at September 30, down from SEK 748 million at the end of June.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative SEK 206.9 million, equivalent to approximately $20.3 million, reflecting continued investment in technology, operations and business expansion.

The company has revised its second-half 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to a loss of $39 million to $41 million, compared with its previous forecast of $35 million to $37 million.

Einride plans to expand its fleet substantially in 2027, including the introduction of most of the 500 Tesla Semi trucks announced in August 2026.

The company currently operates more than 260 electric trucks and 10 autonomous trucks.

It intends to finance fleet expansion primarily through asset-backed financing arrangements, reducing the amount of its own capital required to purchase additional vehicles.

Anubhav Verma, CFO of Einride, said:“We are taking a disciplined approach to growth, using third-party financing to expand our fleet while investing our own capital in technology and operations. As we bring more trucks into service, we are focused on improving utilization, lowering operating costs and building toward our goal of reaching cash flow breakeven in 2028.”

Targeting $2 billion in annualized revenue by 2030

Einride expects to reach an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $85 million to $95 million by December 2026, rising to around $250 million by the end of 2027.

The company says more than 65 percent of its 2027 target is already covered by contracted annual recurring revenue.

Looking further ahead, Einride aims to exceed $2 billion in annualized run-rate revenue by 2030.

Its strategy combines fleet expansion, autonomous highway operations and licensing its Saga AI and Einride Driver technologies to vehicle manufacturers and freight operators.

Einride estimates that its electric trucks currently offer a 5 to 10 percent total cost of ownership advantage over diesel alternatives.

It expects that advantage to increase to 25 to 30 percent as autonomous vehicles account for approximately half its fleet, although these figures remain company projections.

The company continues to target cash flow breakeven in 2028, when it expects to have approximately 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles in operation.

Einride also plans to introduce full quarterly financial reporting in 2027, providing investors with more detailed information about its financial performance as it expands its electric and autonomous freight operations.