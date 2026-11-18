MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Businesses at the forefront of automation are far more confident that they can automate their remaining manual processes, according to new research from RobCo surveying 400 US automation decision makers. It also reveals that they are more aware of recent advances in robotics and more optimistic about the impact of automation on workforces.

The research compares attitudes of decision makers at highly-automated US businesses, which have automated over 60 percent of potentially automatable processes, to those at less-automated businesses, in which less than 40 percent of processes have been automated.

While 68 percent of highly-automated businesses say they are very confident that the technology to automate their remaining manual processes is already available today, just 41 percent of less-automated businesses say the same.

“Robotics is advancing at an incredible pace,” said Roman Hölzl, CEO and co-founder of RobCo.

“That means that the gap between leaders and laggards is now about experience, not technology. Companies already using robots are seeing how tasks that were too complex to automate just a few years ago are now possible, while the rest are working from an outdated understanding.”

Awareness of and belief in advancements being made is also strongly affected by current usage. 70 percent of highly-automated businesses say that integration capabilities are much better than a year ago, versus 50 percent of less-automated businesses. Likewise, 66 percent versus 45 percent respectively agree that its ability to adapt to its changing tasks and environments is much better than a year ago.

When asked for their perspectives on wider industry impacts, 54 percent of respondents from highly-automated businesses reported feeling“very positive” about the future impact of automation on their organization and industry, compared to 38 percent of those in less-automated businesses.

The biggest and perhaps most counter-intuitive gap is on employment. While they currently rely more on manual processes, just 17 percent of less-automated businesses believe that automation will lead to an increase in employment numbers in their industry. For highly-automated businesses, that figure more than doubled to 42 percent, suggesting that experience makes businesses more hopeful about the role of humans in industry.

“Companies that are already investing in automation have a real opportunity to pull further ahead, but there's a huge opportunity for companies that are just getting started too,” said Hölzl.

“I believe we're entering an era where autonomous industrial robotics means that robots will become a natural part of every factory by adapting to the job instead of the other way around, and getting started will no longer take a years-long integration project. How quickly today's laggards adapt to that will be crucial.”