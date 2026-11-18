MENAFN - USA Art News) French artist's mixed-media paintings feature dreamlike wooded landscapes dominated by enormous trees. His current exhibition,“Journeys Into the Unseen Forest” at, presents a series of almost fairytale-like scenes.

Lefebvre incorporates collaged, hand-marbled papers beneath delicate layers of oil paint to represent elements that are barely visible or unknown. In works like“The Quercus Corallium,” a lounging woman is sheltered by a spectral form with dense, gnarly branches, while“A Debat at Tea Time” depicts a table alive with conversation nestled beneath a canopy. Diminutive figures are shown climbing and relaxing at the base of monumental trunks, with trees in the background darkening as they recede into the distance.

The exhibition's themes resonate with environmental concerns, particularly as Summer 2026 marked France's hottest documented summer, characterized by low rainfall and unprecedented wildfires. Europe is identified as the world's fastest-warming continent, experiencing dramatic impacts of the climate crisis. In“Journeys Into the Unseen Forest,” Lefebvre explores an imaginary world where humans coexist harmoniously with diverse flora and fauna, and old-growth trees harbor abundant life.

“I wanted to put myself in the place of a forest and its trees by asking myself the following question: How is it that when we look at nature, whatever form it takes, it always appears balanced, while the trees that make it up can grow in such unbalanced ways, twisted, diagonally or horizontally, struggling to find their way towards the light?” Lefebvre explained. Works like“The Quercus Corallium” portray a white tree glowing like a sacred spirit, and in“The Polyphane Pachidermus,” the canopy seems to extend endlessly into the blue distance.

According to the gallery, in“the unseen forest, [Lefebvre] discovers species of trees that have never been seen before. They are completely plausible species that may exist somewhere in the few corners of the world that have not yet been discovered. Perhaps they are trees of the future.” The exhibition, featuring works such as“The Polyphane Pachidermus” ( 2026 ), oil, acrylic, and ink on hand-painted marbled paper, on canvas, 120 x 160 centimeters, and“A Debat at Tea Time” ( 2026 ), oil, acrylic, and ink on hand-painted marbled paper on canvas, 120 x 160 centimeters, continues through December 23 in London.

Source: This Is Colossal