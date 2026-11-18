MENAFN - USA Art News) Georgian artistdraws extensively from her country's rich and intricate history to inform her paintings. Rather than directly depicting historical elements such as ancient frescoes, Byzantine icons, earthenware vessels, books, or Soviet-era illustrations, she subtly alludes to, channels, and transforms them in her latest works.

Her new paintings, all oil on linen from 2026, are characterized by a luscious yet deliberately unpolished aesthetic. The paint is often applied thickly, then sometimes erased, with brushstrokes varying from vigorous and broad to wispy and spindly. In her piece “Rifts,” creamy, sinewy, irregularly shaped forms expand horizontally across the canvas. Beneath these, multicolored vertical bands appear to pull the picture plane downward, conveying a sense of gravity, motion, pressure, and tension within a shifting landscape.

A recurring motif in these works is a curious grid, or a fragment of one, visible at the very bottom of compositions like“Rifts.” This element could be interpreted as the magnified warp and weft of the linen itself, or perhaps a section of a fence.

We previously reported:

Art historian Maria Cristina Terzaghi has revealed details of finding a lost Caravaggio painting, Young Man with a Carafe of Roses, in a Parisian gallery.

Source: Hyperallergic