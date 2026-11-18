MENAFN - USA Art News) A new documentary, Edward Said: Between Worlds (), directed by, highlights the lasting contributions of the late scholar, a Columbia University professor of comparative literature. The film chronicles his life and influence across various fields, from literary theory to American foreign policy, drawing on archival material and home movies.

Said, who died from leukemia in 2003, was recognized for his groundbreaking work, including the foundational text Orientalism. The 108-minute documentary, produced in cooperation with the Said family, features his voice almost exclusively, punctuated by a few interviewer questions. It incorporates early home movies filmed by his father, Wadie Said, who purchased a camera in 1938.

The film traces Said's journey from an apolitical youth, expelled from Victoria College in Egypt and later mocked at Mount Hermon School in rural Massachusetts for his name, to his elite education at Princeton and Harvard, and ultimately to his professorship at Columbia. Following the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, Said began to reconcile his identity as an American professor and a Palestinian Arab born in Jerusalem. His essay“The Arab Portrayed” for The Arab World magazine marked his initial foray into the politics of representation.

During the early 1970s, while living in Beirut, Said immersed himself in Arabic language and literature, associating with prominent Palestinian intellectuals. He became a prominent dissenting voice against the 1993 Oslo Accords, believing the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) had compromised the Palestinian national movement, becoming“Israel's enforcer” of the occupation. The film demonstrates his evolution from a critic of American and Israeli policy to a critic of American, Israeli, and Palestinian leadership.

Music played a crucial role in Said's life, as he was a near-concert-level pianist. The documentary concludes by focusing on his growing friendship with Argentinian-Israeli composer Daniel Barenboim. Together, they founded the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra in 1999, an initiative bringing together young Arab and Israeli musicians. In the same year, his essay“The One-State Solution,” advocating for“real peace” through a binational Israeli-Palestinian state, was published in the New York Times. Said dedicated his final years to such coexistence efforts, with the film's last scene showing him passionately playing the piano. A voiceover captures his belief,“It's not our destiny to be refugees. It's not our destiny to be prisoners of war. It's not our destiny to be commandos. It's not our destiny to be an army of occupation. We have a choice.”

Edward Said: Between Worlds is currently screening at various film festivals, including the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, London Palestine Film Festival, and Marrakech International Film Festival. It is scheduled for wide release in 2027 by Kino Lorber.

Source: Hyperallergic