Acclaimed Indian Painter Arpita Singh Dies At 89
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Singh explored abstract forms, creating sparse works characterized by dots and dashes. Her international recognition grew significantly following an exhibition at London's Serpentine Galleries just last year. John Yau, a critic, highlighted her dynamic style in a 2017 review for this magazine of her show at the New Delhi- and New York-based Talwar Gallery.We previously reported:
Indian painter Arpita Singh, known for her hallucinatory figurative works, has died at 89 in New Delhi, her husband confirmed.
Source: Hyperallergic
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