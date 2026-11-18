MENAFN - USA Art News) A miniature painting by, titled La Barque (circa 1874), sold for, including fees, at. The artwork, measuring just, fetched more than ten times its presale estimate of. This equates to

More than 20 bidders vied for the small canvas during what was described as protracted bidding at the New York auction. The painting depicts a sailboat on a colorful sea with a pastel palette of blue, peach, and green, featuring Monet's signature in crimson on the bottom right. Daubs representing trees and houses are visible in the hazy background.

The work originated from the collection of Marlene and Spencer Hays, known for their Francophile philanthropy. Their gift of approximately 600 works to the Musée d'Orsay remains the largest foreign donation to a French museum since World War II. Additional works from their collection are being sold at Christie's sales in Paris and New York through February 2027.

La Barque has a notable provenance, having been commissioned by legendary French art dealer Georges Petit, an early supporter of Impressionist artists. Petit had at least five small wooden panels cut into identical rectangles and offered them to artists he admired, including Auguste Renoir, Camille Corot, Édouard Manet, and Monet, paying 100 francs apiece for the palm-sized paintings. The collection was later acquired by collectors Thérèse and Frédéric Humbert.

Following the Humbert family's financial collapse and liquidation sale in 1902, Petit repurchased the work and sold it through his gallery to Paris's Galerie Bernheim-Jeune et Cie, where it remained for decades before passing into the descendants' private family collection. The Hayses acquired the painting in 2013, the same year as their significant gift to the Musée d'Orsay.

According to Drew Watson, Bank of America's managing director and head of art services, single-owner sales and estates, such as the Hays trove, constitute the majority of auction consignments. He noted that collectors' preferences are shifting back toward established artists, particularly within the Impressionist and Modern category. Artnet's latest Intelligence Report indicated this category became the most lucrative in 2025, generating $4.7 billion in sales, surpassing postwar and contemporary art, which brought in $4.1 billion.

Recent major auction results support this trend. At Christie's 20th Century sale, Wassily Kandinsky's Betonte Ecke (1922–23) sold for $85.8 million, and Gustav Klimt's Litzlbergkeller (1915–16) achieved $82.3 million.

Source: Artnet News