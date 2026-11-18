MENAFN - USA Art News) Veteran art dealersandhave partnered to establish, a new gallery focusing on the secondary market for modern and contemporary art.

The gallery's debut will be at Art Basel Miami Beach in December, featuring works by Pablo Picasso, Jean Dubuffet, and Niki de Saint Phalle. Concurrently, Nahem-Dyan will open a permanent space on New York's Upper East Side at East 78th Street and Madison. This location previously housed Nahem's own gallery and shares a building with institutions such as Almine Rech and Bookstein Projects.

The collaboration unites two gallerists with extensive experience in secondary market exhibitions and combines their distinct collector networks, offering reach across the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East.

Nahem, a fixture in the New York art scene since opening his gallery in 1985, has spent four decades cultivating relationships with private collectors and artist estates. He is known for staging innovative exhibitions, from Ed Ruscha's ribbon word drawings to pairings of nudes by Picasso and Willem de Kooning, often accompanied by scholarly catalogues.

“As business continues to evolve, I see Nahem-Dyan as the next natural chapter on this exciting continuum,” Nahem said via email, acknowledging the existence of significant artworks“quietly tucked away” in private collections. He added,“Our styles and commitment are wonderfully well-suited to this new kind of partnership, where connoisseurship, a discerning eye, and in-depth knowledge are essential.”

Dyan, who grew up in France and started his career selling prints door-to-door, founded Opera Gallery in 1994. With initial ventures in Singapore and Paris, Opera Gallery has since expanded its international presence to more than a dozen locations, including Seoul, Dubai, and Monaco. Its exhibitions have included secondary market works by artists such as Marc Chagall and Alexander Calder, alongside contemporary artists like Andy Denzler and André Brasilier.

“I have built an extensive network across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, while developing a close understanding of the different markets,” Dyan stated via email. He praised Nahem's contributions, saying,“Edward has built an exceptional reputation through his scholarship, his understanding of art history and his ability to identify works of real significance. We aim to establish Nahem–Dyan as a leading gallery in its field, recognized for the quality of its works.”

Nahem-Dyan plans to host a variety of scholarly exhibitions at its new New York location and participate in select global art fairs.

Source: Artnet News