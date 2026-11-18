MENAFN - USA Art News) A dual exhibition titled“Does This Taste Funny?: Humor in Contemporary Art” is currently on view at thein the Bronx andat Sarah Lawrence in Bronxville. The sprawling show presents comedy as a potent artistic device, featuring works by

Co-curators Melissa Brown, an artist and professor of art at Lehman College, and John O'Connor, chair of the Visual and Studio Arts program at Sarah Lawrence, structured the exhibition around various comedic tones, including absurd, cringe, slapstick, and ironic. The featured artists range from established figures like Ray Johnson and Cindy Sherman to cartoonists Roz Chast and Aline Kominsky-Crumb, and contemporary artists such as Ebecho Muslimova. Among the works on view are Peter Saul's“Life Is Tuff” (2023) and Tony Matelli's“Veg Man” (2008), a droopily vegetal bronze figure.

Brown highlighted the personal nature of humor in art. In an interview, she stated:“It causes you to think about things in a way that is not led by a press release, not predetermined by art history. There's something that's very, very personal about it.” Poet and psychoanalyst Nuar Alsadir also offered insights on laughter at the Aspen AIR Festival this year, describing Duchenne laughter as an attempt“to strip away the layers of socialization and the false self.” Alsadir suggested that while laughter“flies under the radar because of our associations to it as being joyful,” when examined closely, it is“usually coming from some kind of conflict in the unconscious.”

The exhibition includes Jill Danenberg's 2024 accordion book“Underground Comic”, which details the complexities between veganism and feminism. The oldest work on display is Karl Wirsum's 1964 drawing“Untitled (Study for Blue Tattoo)”. Other works include Jeremy Couillard's 2023 open-world video game simulation“Escape from Lavender Island”, Brian Belott's“America Runs” (2020), and Kristen Mills's“It IS Cake” (2026), a filmic parody displayed in a faux cardboard kitchen. Also featured is John Vasquez Mejias's“The Puerto Rican War” (2026), a puppet theater piece expanding on his novelette about anti-colonial revolutionaries in 1950. Robert DeJesus's 2024 surreal video“Hello?”, starring a talking Olmec head, is also presented.

Brown noted the timeless quality of absurdism in art. She explained:“Using ridiculously absurd materials to make work that doesn't connect necessarily to a political moment or a socioeconomic issue, it represents this irreverent attitude towards art-making.” O'Connor is also teaching an undergraduate class on the seriousness of laughter, challenging students to create the“funniest” small sculptures. The winning piece, determined by smiley-face sticker votes, is a realistic bust of Professor O'Connor with a No. 2 pencil stuck halfway up his nose.

Source: Hyperallergic