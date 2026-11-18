MENAFN - USA Art News) Gagosian, New York, is currently presenting“Georg Baselitz: Meine Schule,” an exhibition of the late German painter's final canvases and monumental bronzes. Curated by longtime friend and art historian, the show marks the gallery's first posthumous solo presentation of Baselitz's art and will remain on view through, at 555 West 24th Street.

Baselitz, who passed away in April 2026, collaborated with Calvocoressi on the exhibition's foundational concept about a month before his death. The show features Baselitz's signature upside-down figures rendered in black linework on gold grounds, each crowned with a burst of pigment. These works relate closely to those in“Eroi d'Oro” (2026) at the Fondazione Giorgio Cini in Venice, which Baselitz considered a culmination of his career. Additionally, two paintings in the Gagosian exhibition revisit the schoolhouse of his childhood in Deutschbaselitz, complemented by two monumental bronzes.

Calvocoressi discussed planning the exhibition with Baselitz, the profound influence of the artist's early life, and his interpretation of Baselitz's final sculpture, Strawinsky (Stravinsky) (2026), as a self-portrait. This piece evolved from puppets Baselitz designed in 2025 for the Salzburg Marionetten Theatre's production of Igor Stravinsky's L'Histoire du soldat (1918), and its pathos echoes figures by German sculptor Wilhelm Lehmbruck from World War I.

Regarding Baselitz's decision to revisit his childhood in his final“Meine Schule” paintings, Calvocoressi noted that Baselitz had been reflecting significantly on his early years, possibly anticipating his end. He stated:“Growing up under two totalitarian regimes, Nazi and Communist (after 1949, Deutschbaselitz was in East Germany), and then becoming a citizen of the Federal Republic (West Germany), left an indelible mark on Baselitz.” Calvocoressi added that Baselitz himself“said he could never escape being a German, with all the historical baggage that this entailed.” He explained that this“baggage” originated in childhood, prior to Baselitz learning about Nazi criminality and the Holocaust, when his schoolteacher-father, a Nazi Party member, was interned by the Soviets in 1945 and prohibited from teaching. Baselitz, too young to join the Hitler Youth like his older sister during the war, later reconciled with his father after a falling out in the 1960s; addressing these conflicting emotions became a central theme in these last two paintings.

Baselitz described adding“a misplaced Willem de Kooning” to each of his golden-ground paintings. Calvocoressi interprets this as an homage, citing de Kooning as the American Abstract Expressionist Baselitz most admired due to his European roots and continued engagement with the figure. Baselitz first encountered de Kooning's work in a 1958 exhibition of new American painting in West Berlin, a memory he never forgot. In 2014, Baselitz presented a cycle of paintings titled“Farewell Bill” at Gagosian in London.

Calvocoressi hopes visitors to the new Gagosian exhibition will be“moved and impressed by the richness and depth of Baselitz's final works: the graphic reflections on mortality in the gold ground paintings, with their splashes of life-enhancing de Kooning–esque color; the candid memories of childhood and family in the“Meine Schule” pair that he had later to“unlearn”; and the ghostlike appearance of Stravinsky, suggesting a body finally at rest.”

Source: Artnet News