MENAFN - USA Art News) The 29th edition ofrecently celebrated, highlighting both historical and cutting-edge digital practices. Visitors entering the Grand Palais encountered aby photographer, which surveyed his four decades of work. This piece resulted from a collaboration among five galleries:, and

Ruff's use of both analog and digital techniques, from photograms to JPEGs, embodied the fair's expansive scope. Paris Photo was among the first major events this year to honor the bicentennial of photography, specifically commemorating Joseph Nicéphore Niépce's pioneering work of 1826. Dealers specializing in early photography, such as Gilles Peyroulet, Bruno Tartarin, and Hans P. Kraus Jr., showcased calotypes and daguerreotypes by innovators like Louis Daguerre, William Henry Fox Talbot, and Anna Atkins.

At the contemporary end of the spectrum, the fair featured its Digital sector, overseen by Marco de Mutiis, digital curator at Fotomuseum Winterthur in Switzerland. This section explored technology's influence on image production. Marlène Corbun de Kerobert, curator for Paris gallery Danae, noted,“Paris Photo is the only Parisian fair with a digital section.” Danae exhibited Jacopo Di Cera's climate change work, Ciclica, a multimedia installation priced at €70,000. This piece, also on view for a few more days at the Sierra Leone Pavilion of the 61st Venice Biennale, portrays polluted waters from Livorno's beaches, interspersed with visual glitches depicting melting icebergs, floods, and deforestation, displayed on 22 upcycled screens with visible wires. It was shown alongside fine art prints on baryta paper mounted on Dibond, priced at €2,500. While Di Cera's work does not use AI, Corbun de Kerobert highlighted the“snobbery, disdain and incomprehension” still surrounding digital artists who do, stating,“Of course, there are catastrophic ways of using A.I. But there are also really interesting ways artists can use A.I. and say things about our society, and help us use it better within society.”

Florence Bourgeois, who has directed Paris Photo for over a decade, told Observer that regardless of visitors' interest in historical or contemporary practices,“collecting photography can mean very different things today: a vintage print, a complete series, an archive or a work that sits at the intersection of photography and other mediums.” The 29th edition included 199 galleries, with 53 French and 80 new exhibitors, alongside 48 publishers. Out of 1,260 artists displayed, 38 percent were women. The Elles x Paris Photo trail, curated this year by Cuba-born, Miami-based art historian Aldeide Delgado, directed visitors to works by women photographers. Notable sales from this section included a piece by Carla Williams sold by New York's Higher Pictures for €61,000, and works by German photographer Barbara Probst sold by Berlin's Kuckei + Kuckei to a private collector for €90,000.

In the main section, New York's Bruce Silverstein presented a diverse selection, including gelatin silver contact prints from the 1920s and '30s from the estate of Hungarian-born photographer André Kertész ($6,000), a color lithograph by John Baldessari ($9,500), and the last available box set of Michael Wolf's Tokyo Compression 13 (Portfolio). The gallery sold two works by Ahmet Ertuğ for $35,000, which included a flush-mounted archival pigment print from 2023 of Yale University's Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library. They also sold archival inkjet prints on Hahnemühle bamboo and rice paper by Sarah Sense, whose exhibition“Land, Line, Blood, Memory” is on view at the gallery through November 21. Emily Porter, the gallery's registrar, stated,“at Paris Photo, we've had more knowledgeable collectors who really focus on photography.” The gallery also participates in AIPAD, the Armory Show, and Art Basel Miami Beach.

London's Huxley-Parlour, an exhibitor since 2018, showcased 10 works by Nadine Ijewere, the first BIPOC woman to shoot the cover of both British and American editions of Vogue. Her framed figurative images, informed by her Nigerian and Jamaican heritage and drawing on fashion, street, and studio photography, were priced at €7,000 each. These were complemented by vintage black-and-white photographs from the gallery's holdings, priced between €4,000 and €65,000. Director Giles Huxley-Parlour noted,“It's a fair where you might meet any sort of collector, so we want to try to bring a bit of everything we offer to please as many people as possible, to put it bluntly.” He added,“No art fair is ever steady: you have good years and bad years, but Paris is always an important meeting point as well as selling point. There are other reasons for doing it in addition to making sales.” Huxley-Parlour also participates in the Armory Show in New York and Frieze Masters in London.

Magnum Photos, the renowned photography cooperative, which also operates a Paris gallery, is preparing for its 80th anniversary in 2027. Marine Mérindol, Magnum's chief operating officer, explained,“We made a selection from vintage prints,” referencing work by Philippe Halsman, and added,“And then we also present a new generation of photographers,” citing Myriam Boulos. Magnum has found Paris Photo to be its most consistent fair, having previously tried AIPAD and Photo London. The cooperative also organizes festivals and touring exhibitions that blend estates with younger photographers. Its upcoming gallery show in January will feature a visual dialogue between Gregory Halpern and Chris Killip, who died in 2020. Prices at the booth ranged from €3,000 to €4,000 for contemporary prints by Belgian colorist Harry Gruyaert, who had a show at the Rencontres d'Arles this summer, to €20,000 to €25,000 for vintage prints by Susan Meiselas. Mérindol stated,“I think people are still excited to see prints in real life. We also sell online, and it works well, but I'm very happy to see that people come to see a print. A vintage print is something special. This is the beauty of Paris Photo.”

Atlanta gallery Jackson Fine Art, also participating in AIPAD in New York and Untitled in Houston, presented a solo booth for American photographer Joseph Szabo. Szabo taught high school photography on Long Island for 25 years and used his documentary practice to connect with his students. Alexandra Sachs, the gallery's chief operating officer, remarked,“There's nothing posed about his work. He was very trusted by his students.” (In 1978, two students asked him for a ride to a Rolling Stones concert, leading to a series on concertgoers.) Sofia Coppola, a collector of his photographs and a visual reference for her films, edited his new book, American Teen. Smaller 11-by-14-inch prints were priced at $3,000 unframed, while a large-format work created for a museum exhibition was $65,000. Sachs observed,“We find that at Paris Photo, there are collectors here to buy, but also people are interested in learning more. We love having a presentation which is educational as much as it is commercial.”

Jane England of London's England & Co Gallery featured works by various artists from her roster, including Liz Rideal, known as the“doyenne of the photo booth.” Rideal repurposed her travel identity cards, photographed herself in a Paul Smith suit and tie, and manipulated optics using objects and fabrics. Her unique snapshot ensembles, which cannot be editioned, were priced between £1,800 and £4,000.

We previously reported:

The 29th edition of Paris Photo at the Grand Palais is showcasing its expanded digital sector and a“Soft Photography” program until November 15.

Source: Observer Arts