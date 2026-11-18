MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate AI transformation

KAWASAKI, Japan, November 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership [1] with Google Cloud to accelerate the secure use of AI and cloud technologies, as well as AI transformation (AX), for both enterprises and society. Fujitsu will combine its long-standing industry and operational expertise, technology, and implementation capabilities with Google Cloud's advanced AI, AI agents, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud technologies to support customers' AX and drive the creation and expansion of new businesses.

As part of this expanded partnership, Fujitsu will increase its internal utilization of Google Cloud's AI and cloud technologies to drive its own operational transformation. Furthermore, Fujitsu will leverage the insights and expertise gained through this internal practice as a "customer zero" initiative to provide value to a wide range of customers.

Fujitsu is advancing specific initiatives under this partnership, focusing on cybersecurity, cloud utilization for high-security requirements, the strengthening of Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), and the promotion of AI in the retail sector. Through this strengthened collaboration, Fujitsu aims to support customers in securely advancing their AX by integrating Google Cloud's advanced technologies with Fujitsu's industry expertise, the enterprise-grade generative AI "Takane," the AI platform "Fujitsu Kozuchi," and Fujitsu's robust implementation capabilities.

Key Initiatives of the Collaboration

1. AI-enhanced cybersecurity:

As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated and complex, Fujitsu is participating as a launch partner for Google AI Threat Defense (AITD), which Google Cloud began providing in Japan in July 2026. By combining Google Cloud's extensive security technologies-including Wiz, Mandiant, Google Security Operations, and CodeMender-with Fujitsu's deep expertise in cybersecurity and customer systems, the companies will provide advanced solutions that support a secure AI and cloud environment for customers.

2. Cloud utilization in high-security domains:

Fujitsu aims to deliver the value of cloud and AI even to customers requiring high-level security and data protection. By combining Google Distributed Cloud-a highly secure cloud that can be utilized in on-premises and closed environments-with Fujitsu's expertise and technology in mission-critical areas such as public and social infrastructure, the two companies will explore the secure use of cloud and AI in environments requiring high confidentiality and data sovereignty.

3. Supporting customer transformation with AI-focused FDEs:

Fujitsu is promoting AI implementation through Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) who work deeply within business frontlines to solve challenges and create new value. To empower FDEs to focus more on customer engagement and value creation, Fujitsu is providing a platform on Google Cloud that streamlines and accelerates AI implementation. By leveraging Google Cloud's AI and AI agent technologies, including Gemini, Fujitsu will enable FDEs to focus on essential problem-solving and maximize the value delivered to customers.

4. Promoting AI in retail:

Fujitsu is accelerating AX in the retail industry by combining its long-standing industry and operational expertise with Google's extensive consumer touchpoints and AI technologies. This initiative aims to advance store operations and create new shopping experiences that connect consumers with products and services through AI. Through Uvance for Retail, Fujitsu aims to provide value with a vision toward the era of agentic commerce [2].

Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO, Fujitsu Limited, comments:

By bringing together Google Cloud's world-leading AI and cloud technologies and Fujitsu's deep industry expertise and proven ability to implement solutions in mission-critical environments, we will accelerate transformation even for customers with the most demanding security and data protection requirements. Going forward, Fujitsu will actively leverage Google Cloud technologies to advance our own transformation and by applying the insights gained through these efforts for customers across all industries, we will further drive growth for both companies.

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, comments:

By combining Google Cloud's advanced agentic AI and security technologies with Fujitsu's deep mission-critical expertise, we're empowering organizations to drive business transformation with confidence. From strengthening AI-powered cyber defense to pioneering new experiences like agentic commerce, our expanded partnership unlocks transformative value for customers worldwide.

[1] Expanded its strategic partnership:

Fujitsu and Google Cloud Japan G.K. signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) in July 2026 regarding a strategic collaboration for formulating joint solutions and Go-to-Market (GTM) plans, and have now expanded the scope of this partnership.

[2] Agentic Commerce:

An initiative to create new purchasing experiences and retail business models for an era where AI agents that support individual consumers connect with AI agents used in various industries-not only retail but also manufacturing and logistics-to transform the entire process from product discovery, selection, and purchasing to the post-purchase experience.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: CyberSecurity, Artificial Intel [AI], Datacenter & Cloud