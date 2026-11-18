MENAFN - Gulf Times)



We live in a time when the rules-based international order is under extreme pressure. There is also unprecedented scepticism over the reliability and intentions of the United States as the main provider of security in the international system. To make matters worse, interstate military conflicts have reached their highest levels since the end of World War II.

In response, the small states and middle powers that make up the vast majority of the world's nations are attempting to navigate an international environment increasingly defined by instability, insecurity and disorder. From Asia to Africa and from the Middle East to Latin America, most of the world's states self-identify as small. These actors are more challenged than ever by the need to overcome the inherent vulnerabilities of their size at the same time as they need to deal with an international environment that is growing more hostile to actors who lack hard power resources.

In consequence, these small states are being challenged like never before to find innovative ways to achieve their objectives and to have other, more powerful, actors take their interests into account before they act. But there is a smaller group of states across the world's regions trying to change this reality. These are local middle powers. They are not superpowers but nonetheless possess some influence and recognition both inside and outside of their home regions.

They have more resources and tend to be more ambitious than their small state neighbours. They are also increasingly disillusioned with the current status quo and more than ever they are searching to find new mechanisms for peace and security. The aspirations of these regional middle powers in the security space raises two key questions that will be central to policy debates in all regions in coming decades.

The first is whether more middle power ownership and agency actually translates into more security and stability for themselves, for their immediate neighbours, and for their region as a whole? The second is whether the pro-active middle power quest to take on responsibility for regional security is sustainable given that it is resource-intensive, risks a loss of credibiliity, and may be contested by a variety of stakeholders both at home and abroad.

Already one can observe multiple obstacles facing middle powers in their quest to become suppliers rather than buyers of security in their regions over the longer term. The first is the difficulty they have in satisfying even their own fundamental security needs in an increasingly hostile environment. Most middle powers in most regions struggle continuously to become self-sufficient providers of their own security and stability. This undermines the credibility of their claims that they are capable of delivering security for individual partners, never mind the region as a whole.

Due to this struggle among local middle powers to meet their own security needs, other local actors within the same region, both middle powers and small states, are often unwilling to subordinate their own interests to a self-proclaimed regional leader. This is especially the case when such claims to leadership rest more on promises and wishful thinking than on a demonstrated capacity to absorb the financial and material costs of leadership.

It is also very difficult for these actors to muster the political willingness needed to credibly commit to prioritise the security of other local actors over, or even alongside, their own interests. This not only frustrates the leadership goals of ambitious middle powers but creates a reality where no single middle power is sufficiently dominant in terms of their capabilities, legitimacy, or the backing of their peers, to claim effective security leadership on the regional level.

Directly linked to their inability to meet the obligations of a dominant actor is the challenge middle powers have faced in building a consensus among other regional actors on the mechanisms needed for security governance on the regional level. In recent years, middle powers in Africa, Asia and the Middle East have frequently found out that their security preferences for the region are contested by peers with competing visions or even no vision at all.

This incentivizes regional actors to pursue arrangements that reflect their individual interests rather than the interests of the region as a whole. It produces a leadership vacuum that undermines the capacity of local actors to respond collectively to crises or to deter the interventions of outside actors. It also makes it very hard to build the vital institutional frameworks needed to promote consensus-building that can manage, and even resolve, the tensions and conflicts between local actors that undermine regional stability.

This leadership vacuum creates a particular dilemma for smaller states. The absence of a credible regional local security provider at the head of a regional mechanism for peace and security means that they cannot benefit from a framework of norms and institutions tailored for the region that constrains the behaviour of all actors through legitimacy rather than coercion.

Much-reduced US power and leadership and the absence of a credible and clearly dominant local middle power raises one final overarching question. How do local actors engage with each other and with external actors on matters of security? This question will preoccupy policymakers for years to come. The answer will determine the future security orders of regions across the world.

.The writer is professor of International Politics and Director of the Small States and Energy Studies Programs at Georgetown University in Qatar @RoryDavidMiller.