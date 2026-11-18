MENAFN - Gulf Times)



I am flummoxed. It is a fine old word for confused, and this autumn it fits me like a coat. My family is flummoxed. My friends are flummoxed. So are my contacts on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. When people who are always certain run out of certainty, a sensible man checks whether the floor is still there.

The floor, I am told, spins at about 1,670km an hour at the equator, and nobody feels it. That is the strange thing about our time: the big turns are silent, and most of the noise comes from small men.

And the noise never stops. Each morning the phone buzzes like a swarm of gnats: wave one away and three more arrive, from Gaza's flooded tents to Yemen's skies. Most of them, rightly or wrongly, seem to fly out of two wars, in Iran and Ukraine, and out of one man's moods.

Take Europe first. On November 2, supermarket fridges and freezers in nine countries, from Sweden to Portugal, were reprogrammed overnight to warm the food instead of chilling it. That week, some 20 hoax bomb threats sent airliners across Europe into diversions and fighter-jet escorts.

Nobody claimed any of it. Many fingers point at Moscow, which denies everything; some US officials suspect Iran of the same trick on military-base freezers. Something is rotten in the state of Europe, and this time it is the yoghurt. A fridge used to be a white box with a hum. Now it has an internet address, and so it has enemies.

On November 3, American voters gave a sitting president the hardest slap in a generation. Democrats took at least seven Senate seats from his party and are heading for their biggest House majority since 2008. They did not sweep Mr Trump out of the country; he is not so easily swept. Reports of his political death are an exaggeration: he keeps a veto pen and two more years.

Two days later Nvidia, the chipmaker worth more than $5tn only a month before, lost about $450bn of value in one day. Like a balloon, it had risen a long way on hot air about artificial intelligence. This week it met a pin.

Then came Friday the 13th. For more than four hours the United States stopped every departing flight. No storm, no war: just old air-traffic routers that choked during a routine upgrade. More than 14,000 flights were cancelled over two days. The nation that can fly bombers from Missouri to Iran and back could not fly a commuter from Dallas to Denver. A router, a router, my kingdom for a router!

And the war with Iran? Since American and Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader on February 28, it has blinked like a faulty traffic light, red one day and green the next, and nobody knows when it is safe to cross: a ceasefire in April, a memorandum in June, declared over in July. On November 5, Trump asked his generals whether to bomb again; on November 9, after meeting Qatar's Prime Minister, he said the war,“militarily, is effectively over”. We in the Gulf, next door to Hormuz, read such bulletins the way sailors read clouds.

Professor Syed Mohammad Marandi, once an adviser to Iran's nuclear negotiators, appears on one podcast at breakfast and another by supper, a soft-spoken hypnotist. Gently, he explains that Iran will keep its grip on Hormuz, that it used the ceasefire to prepare for more war, and that the whole world will share the bill.

Trump and his war secretary have promised to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age unless it swallows the poisoned chalice, as Ayatollah Khomeini did when he accepted the ceasefire with Iraq in 1988. Tehran's answer, served like warm tea: if Iran goes back to the Stone Age, it will not travel alone.

What does a wise ruler do after a defeat at the polls? He listens. Trump instead replaced his steady chief of staff, Susie Wiles, with Stephen Miller, the stern architect of his deportation drive, beside whom even Jared Kushner looks cheerful. Plain speech was shown the door; the flatterers kept their keys. Thou shouldst not have been old till thou hadst been wise.

Kushner, now special envoy for peace, and Steve Witkoff, the property developer turned envoy, hope to end the Russia-Ukraine war and redesign Europe's security in one sweep. After talks in Abu Dhabi they set off for Moscow, where Vladimir Putin plays the patient gambler. By Kyiv's count, Russia lost a record 54,400 soldiers killed or badly wounded in October alone, while its gains on the ground have shrunk to almost nothing. Still he bets on winter, throwing hundreds of drones at Ukraine's power grid in a single night. The time is out of joint; O cursed spite, that ever a son-in-law was born to set it right!

Europe, meanwhile, swings left and right like a door in the wind. In eastern Germany, the far right won a record 43.8% in one state, while the hard left leads the polls in Berlin. France stumbles from one weak government to the next; Spain votes again on November 29. Each capital seems to cry a plague on both your houses, and then elects one of them.

What ties a cooked freezer, a choked router, a punctured balloon and a blinking war together? Not one grand plot. We have built a world of marvellous machines and handed the keys to people who love disruption and hate maintenance. Nobody wins an election for patching a fridge controller or replacing an old router. Yet that is where great powers fail: not in the grand design, but in the dull repairs. Rome was not lost in a day; it was lost one leaking aqueduct at a time.

An old fool once gave his king better advice: have more than thou showest, speak less than thou knowest. I remain flummoxed. But I have unplugged my freezer from the internet, and I advise the world to unplug its faith from any man who promises to fix three wars before lunch.

.Jamil Mroue is a Lebanese writer and analyst. He was publisher and editor-in-chief of The Daily Star, Beirut, and editor-in-chief of Al Hayat, London.