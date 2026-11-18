MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) has lifted the curtain on two new jewels in the nation's crown: Al Mafjar Heritage Village and Al Rekayat Fort have been inscribed on the Architectural and Urban Heritage Register of Arab Countries, administered by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO). The announcement was made at the 11th Meeting of the Observatory of Architectural and Urban Heritage in Arab Countries, held in Egypt.

With these two additions, Qatar now has six sites on the register, a firmer footing on the Arab heritage map and a clear sign of QM's sustained commitment to documenting, preserving and promoting the nation's cultural and historical legacy, at home and abroad.

Nestled on the coast, Al Mafjar Heritage Village is a historic settlement that opens a window onto traditional settlement patterns and community life in Qatar. Its surviving buildings and traditional fish traps tell the story of a close bond between local communities and the sea.

In the north-west of the country, Al Rekayat Fort, believed to date back to the 18th century, stands as a study in defensive design, with three rectangular towers and one circular tower. It is thought to have guarded nearby water sources, a quiet reminder of how precious water once was to the communities of Qatar's past.

Director of the International Co-operation and Government Affairs Department at Qatar Museums, Dr Fatema Hassan al-Sulaiti, said:“International co-operation is essential to strengthening recognition of Qatar's cultural heritage across the region and beyond. Through our partnerships with regional and international organisations, we create meaningful opportunities for cultural exchange, share expertise and foster a deeper appreciation of the heritage that connects our nations. The inscription of Al Mafjar Heritage Village and Al Rekayat Fort reflects the value of this collaboration and reaffirms the importance of working together to safeguard our shared Arab heritage for future generations.”

The register aims to spotlight the historical and cultural significance of architectural and urban heritage sites across the Arab world, and to raise awareness of preserving them as part of the region's shared cultural legacy.

Director of Cultural Heritage Conservation at Qatar Museums, Adel al-Moslimani, added:“Al Mafjar Heritage Village and Al Rekayat Fort are important landmarks that reflect key aspects of Qatar's history and traditional architecture. Their inscription on the register highlights their significance as tangible reminders of the country's rich heritage. Qatar Museums continues to restore, preserve and document these sites and their original architectural features, safeguarding their historical and architectural value.”

The latest inscriptions build on Qatar's earlier success in securing regional recognition for its architectural heritage. The Old Palace and Al Ruwais Mosque were inscribed on the register in 2019, followed by Barzan Towers and al-Murwab Archaeological Site in 2025.

Qatar Museums continues to work with national, regional and international partners to document and safeguard the country's heritage, so that its historical and architectural significance is recognised and preserved for generations to come.

Qatar Museums Al Mafjar Heritage Village ALECSO Urban Heritage