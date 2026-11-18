MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Cabinet has welcomed the signing of a Mutual Defence Agreement with Turkiye, while renewing its strongest condemnation of Iran's continued attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the agreement during the 12th session of the Supreme Strategic Committee, held in Istanbul on November 13. The Cabinet described the meeting as marked by a fraternal atmosphere that reflected the depth of historic relations between the two countries and the joint statement issued at the meeting's close as a milestone.

The Cabinet condemned Iran's attacks as a flagrant violation of Kuwait's and Bahrain's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter. It warned that the attacks threaten to undermine diplomatic efforts to contain regional tensions, and expressed Qatar's full solidarity with both countries.

The weekly meeting, chaired by His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani at the Amiri Diwan, also commended HH the Amir's participation in the opening session of COP31 in Antalya on November 11.

The Cabinet approved two draft laws regulating the Central Municipal Council and its elections, and referred them to the Shura Council. The first replaces Law No. 12 of 1998 and sets a comprehensive framework for the Council's formation, powers and work, with a stronger role in public services and local needs. The second replaces Decree No. 17 of 1998 to modernise the electoral process.

It also approved a draft implementing regulation for Law No. 23 of 2025 on Water, prepared by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, setting controls and standards for managing and protecting water resources.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs His Excellency Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi said the Cabinet approved several agreements, including MoUs with the Australian Federal Police on transnational crime and with Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior on security co-operation. It also approved Qatar Fund for Development agreements with Norway for 2026-2030, Germany for co-financing from 2026, and a framework MoU with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Finally, the Cabinet reviewed the 2025 annual report of the National Explosives Affairs Committee, and reports on the outcomes of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings in the United States and the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong.

Supreme Strategic Committee Cabinet regional tensions HH the Amir