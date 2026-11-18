MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's new Traffic Law, which introduces penalties for unjustifiably slow driving on highways and allows vehicles to be impounded for up to 90 days for mobile phone use and other distractions while driving, will come into force on December 19, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced Wednesday.

The legislation, issued under Law No 19 of 2026, also paves the way for the introduction of minimum and maximum speed limits on highways as part of wider measures to improve road safety, regulate modern modes of transport and reduce traffic-related fatalities.

Unveiling the key provisions at a press conference, senior MoI officials described the legislation as a major step towards strengthening road safety, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that traffic regulations keep pace with advances in transport infrastructure, technology and enforcement methods.

Brigadier Ahmed Abdullah al-Harmi, Director of the Legal Affairs Department, confirmed that the new law had been published in the Official Gazette and would take effect on December 19, 2026, 30 days after its publication, in accordance with Qatar's legislative procedures.

Brigadier Jaber Ali al-Kubaisi, Director General of Traffic, announced the implementation of the first phase of a project to regulate highway speeds by introducing both minimum and maximum speed limits.

He explained that the initiative was designed to discourage unjustifiably slow driving, which could obstruct traffic flow, disrupt movement and create potentially dangerous situations for other motorists.

The new law provides for penalties against such behaviour as part of the ministry's broader strategy to enhance road safety and reduce fatalities resulting from traffic accidents.

Addressing the use of mobile phones while driving, Brigadier al-Kubaisi clarified that the legislation prohibits all forms of distraction behind the wheel, including mobile phone use.

He said the law had expanded the measures applicable to such violations, empowering the relevant traffic authority to impound offending vehicles for up to 90 days.

The tougher measures, he explained, were supported by traffic statistics and accident data highlighting the need for stronger deterrents against dangerous driving practices.

Brigadier al-Kubaisi said the legislation reflected the considerable progress made in Qatar's road network and infrastructure, alongside the growing diversity of transport modes.

It establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework defining the responsibilities of road users and the obligations of individuals and companies, while addressing emerging forms of mobility and behaviours that pose risks to traffic safety.

He added that the legislation was aligned with the Ministry of Interior's 2024–2030 strategy and its road safety objectives, as well as Qatar National Vision 2030, which places people at the centre of national development.

Brigadier al-Harmi described the new law as an important milestone in Qatar's legislative development, introducing updated traffic provisions and procedures, strengthening regulatory oversight and promoting greater compliance among road users.

He said the legislation provided a flexible legal framework capable of adapting to future developments in the transport sector and emerging mobility technologies.

The law also supports the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), particularly its fifth outcome, "High-Quality Life", which envisages a safe and stable society.

Brigadier al-Harmi urged motorists and other road users to familiarise themselves with the new provisions, regulations and procedures ahead of their implementation.

Meanwhile, Major General Abdullah Khalifa al-Muftah, Director of the Public Relations Department, announced the launch of a comprehensive public awareness campaign to explain the new legislation and its implications for residents.

He said the campaign would provide clear and accurate information to all segments of society through multilingual awareness materials, comparisons between the new and previous legislation, questions and answers, infographics, short videos, media interviews and dedicated programmes.

Maj Gen al-Muftah emphasised that the ministry's official communication channels would serve as the authoritative source for information and updates concerning the new law.

The Public Relations Department, in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic and the Legal Affairs Department, will monitor public enquiries and discussions across digital platforms, regularly update awareness materials, correct inaccurate information and provide media organisations with the necessary reference materials.

The press conference, attended by media representatives, marked the beginning of the ministry's public information and awareness phase ahead of the law's implementation.

Officials stressed that the legislation seeks not only to strengthen enforcement but also to foster greater responsibility among road users, improve traffic discipline and establish a safer, more efficient transport environment across Qatar.

Ministry of Interior traffic law legislation transport infrastructure