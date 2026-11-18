MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani visited the Federal Assembly of Switzerland (Swiss Parliament) at the Federal Palace in Bern Wednesday.

Upon arrival, HH the Amir was welcomed by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

Addressing the Federal Council and the Federal Assembly, HH the Amir emphasised that the partnership between Qatar and Switzerland is founded on mutual trust and respect. He noted that relations between the two countries have steadily strengthened since the establishment of diplomatic ties, driven by political dialogue and co-operation in trade, investment and scientific research. He highlighted their shared commitment to upholding human dignity and human rights, as well as their common belief that peace and prosperity are intrinsically linked.

HH the Amir expressed his desire to expand trade and investment and strengthen ties between institutions and companies in both countries, particularly in the knowledge economy, energy and healthcare sectors. He pointed to the considerable potential for greater co-operation in education, scientific research, technology, innovation and sustainable development. He further affirmed that Qatar National Vision 2030 provides a framework for human development, economic diversification and sustainability, with the partnership with Switzerland contributing to the realisation of these objectives.

Reflecting on the foundations of national prosperity, HH the Amir stressed that prosperous nations do not exist in isolation from their surroundings nor should their prosperity come at the expense of others. He noted that when nations invest in people, exchange knowledge and create opportunities, they can prosper together, turning their individual progress into a source of greater opportunity and stability for all.

HH the Amir further stressed that lasting stability in the region requires dialogue, respect for state sovereignty, adherence to international law and the protection of civilians. He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to pursuing this approach, in co-operation with partners such as Switzerland, to de-escalate tensions and advance peaceful solutions. He expressed hope that the visit would open new horizons for practical, long-term co-operation, drawing on the respective strengths of both nations and reflecting the aspirations of their peoples. HH the Amir also voiced confidence that Qatar and Switzerland would continue working together to promote greater peace, stability and prosperity.

In his address, the Swiss president welcomed HH the Amir and his accompanying delegation, underscoring the historic significance of the occasion as the first state visit by HH the Amir to Switzerland. He conveyed the Swiss Federal Council's optimism about the future of bilateral relations and praised their evolution into a multifaceted partnership encompassing foreign policy, the economy, the financial sector, education, scientific research and culture.

President Parmelin described the partnership as one founded on mutual trust, reliability, a long-term vision and a shared commitment to creating new opportunities for businesses and individuals in both countries. He also emphasised the importance of expanding economic, financial and scientific co-operation, building on the existing free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, which provides a strong legal foundation for closer economic relations.

The Swiss president commended Qatar's role in mediation and conflict resolution, highlighting the complementary expertise of the two countries in these fields and the importance of building on the memorandum of understanding signed between them in 2025.

He also welcomed Qatar's accession as a partner state to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), coinciding with Switzerland's chairmanship of the organisation.

President Parmelin expressed Switzerland's solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar amid ongoing regional conflicts, stressing the importance of de-escalation and respect for international humanitarian law.

HH the Amir was accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and members of the official delegation.

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