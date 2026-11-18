MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Swiss President Guy Parmelin held a session of official talks at the Bernerhof in the Swiss capital, Bern, Wednesday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding co-operation between the two countries.

At the outset of the meeting, President Parmelin welcomed HH the Amir and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at receiving His Highness in Bern and voicing hope that the state visit would further strengthen co-operation between Qatar and Switzerland. He praised the progress achieved in bilateral relations in recent years and expressed his desire to see co-operation broadened across all sectors.

HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at undertaking the state visit to Switzerland and thanked the Swiss president, government and people for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation. His Highness highlighted the strength of Qatari-Swiss relations and their continued development, underpinned by the longstanding friendship between the two countries and their growing co-operation across various blade-->

The talks were attended on the Qatari side by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, His Excellency Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, His Excellency Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, His Excellency Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, His Excellency Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani, and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Swiss side, the session was attended by Vice President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance Karin Keller-Sutter, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Albert Rösti, Federal Council Spokesperson and Vice Chancellor Nicole Lamon, and State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Helene Budliger Artieda, along with several other senior Swiss officials.

Earlier, HH the Amir was accorded an official reception at the Swiss Parliament building in Bern, marking the start of his two-day state visit to the Swiss Confederation.

Upon arrival at the parliament building, HH the Amir was welcomed byPresident Guy Parmelin.

The official reception ceremony began with members of the Swiss delegation greeting HH the Amir, while members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness exchanged greetings with the Swiss president.

The national anthems of Qatar and Switzerland were then played, following which HH the Amir inspected the guard of honour.

HH the Amir and the Swiss president subsequently greeted members of the Swiss public who had gathered to welcome them.

Earlier Wednesday, HH the Amir arrived at Basel International Airport at the start of his two-day state visit to Switzerland.

The visit is part of a European tour that will also take HH the Amir to Germany on November 20 and 21 for a state visit.

During the tour, HH the Amir is scheduled to hold talks with the leaders and senior officials of both countries on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and expand partnerships across various fields.

The discussions will also address key regional and international developments and a range of issues of mutual interest, particularly international efforts to promote stability in the region.

HH the Amir Bernerhof bilateral relations Guy Parmelin