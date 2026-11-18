MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera/AFP

Port-au-Prince: Thousands took to the streets of Port-au-Prince to express their support for Salvadoran troops, sent by President Nayib Bukele to battle the armed gangs controlling much of the capital of Haiti, a report by Al Jazeera revealed.

On Tuesday, demonstrators held placards reading“Thank you, Bukele” and“Long live Bukele.” Since late October, Bukele has deployed over 2,000 soldiers to Haiti following the disappearance of four Salvadoran troops during an operation with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

Although operating independently of the GSF, this new Salvadoran contingent has been welcomed by Haitian officials, who have repeatedly called for extra reinforcements to fight the gangs.

While Bukele's aggressive anti-gang campaign in El Salvador enjoys widespread domestic popularity, it has also faced criticism over alleged human rights abuses.

On November 10, he announced the destruction of a major Haitian gang's“headquarters,” sharing video of a helicopter strike. Subsequently, Salvadoran troops, alongside Haiti's national police, seized control of a football stadium in Port-au-Prince.

In response, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday called on all security personnel in Haiti to prioritize civilian safety and treat lethal force strictly as a last resort. According to UN data, armed violence in Haiti resulted in 4,595 deaths and 2,050 injuries during the first 10 months of the year.