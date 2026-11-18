MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Ulan Bator: Mongolia harvested over 1.4 million tons of agricultural crops this year, its highest total since 1990, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Tsagaankhuu Iderbat said Wednesday, presenting preliminary figures.

In particular, Mongolia harvested nearly 520,000 tons of wheat this autumn, fully meeting domestic demand for flour in 2026-2027, Iderbat said.

The ministry is also working to strengthen the agricultural sector's resilience to climate-related risks by promoting irrigated farming, fencing off cultivated areas, and providing electricity tariff discounts for irrigated farms and mechanized storage facilities, the minister said.