MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Zurich: Spain retained top spot in the FIFA men's world rankings despite ending their 43-match unbeaten run with a recent defeat to England. Argentina remained second, followed by France, while England stayed fourth despite their 3-2 win in Madrid.

Morocco climbed two places to a historic fifth, while Portugal and Brazil dropped to sixth and seventh. Belgium and the Netherlands remained eighth and ninth, while Colombia rose to 10th. Mexico fell three places to 13th.

Qatar ranked 61st globally and fifth among Arab teams, behind Morocco (6th), Egypt (26th), Algeria (32nd) and Saudi Arabia (54th). Qatar also ranked seventh in Asia, behind Japan, Iran, Australia, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.