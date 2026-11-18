MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Artworks that interpret and celebrate the Qatari and Islamic culture in which they are rooted – created by participants in Qatar Foundation's Herfah program – have been displayed at Education City at a special event attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation.

Held at Al Khater House - a historic Qatari family home preserved and restored by Qatar Foundation (QF) as a space for cultural exchange, heritage and identity – and delivered in collaboration with The King's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, Herfah offers a year-long learning journey through weekly workshops, providing hands-on opportunities to explore traditional crafts and connect timeless artistic practices with contemporary creative expression.

As part of the program, an exhibition titled Herfah Showcase: Journeys in Craft was held at Al Khater House, showcasing the final projects of participants from the program's second class and marking the second edition of the year-long initiative. Each project was independently chosen and designed, allowing participants to draw on their imagination, creativity and personal interests.

Inspired by Qatar's cultural and architectural heritage, the artworks bring together traditional Islamic patterns, geometric designs, natural motifs and craftsmanship, celebrating the participants' skills and their exploration of traditional crafts through contemporary artistic expression. On 19 November, they will be available for the community to explore at Al Khater House from 4pm-8pm, and those interested in attending can register at:

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani said:“Traditional crafts are not only defined by the tools used to create them, but by what they represent: the passing of knowledge from one generation to the next, so that its meaning, its message, and its value endures.

“The works crafted through the Herfah program, and the setting in which they are displayed, reflect the commitment of their creators and of Qatar Foundation to both celebrating and perpetuating cornerstones of our Qatari and Islamic cultural heritage and identity. They are the fruits of exploration, imagination, and expression that I hope will inspire those who engage with them to further appreciate how essential it is for us to retain our connection with our roots.”

Hisham Nourin, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at QF, said:“The Herfah program demonstrates the value of nurturing talented individuals who advance Islamic and Qatari vernacular heritage.

“Traditionally trained artisans and craftsmen strengthen the economy and enrich our built environment with products that are in harmony with their surroundings. The end-of-year showcase celebrates not only the students but the community's year-long journey and revives the long-standing tradition of apprenticeship, unlocking human potential.”

Through its year-long program and weekly workshops, Herfah offers participants hands-on opportunities to explore traditional crafts and connect timeless artistic practices with contemporary creative expression.

The program is now open for new participants to register for the upcoming short courses, develop their artistic skills, connect with fellow creatives, and deepen their knowledge of decorative painting, wood carving, traditional patchwork and tile making. Its workshops, which began on 1 November 2026, will continue to 24 February 2027.

To explore what the Herfah program's workshops have to offer, and to register, visit: Education City | Herfah at Al Khater House