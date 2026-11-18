MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bern: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended a dinner banquet hosted in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation by President of the Swiss Confederation HE Guy Parmelin at the Bernerhof Palace on Wednesday.

Addressing the function, HH the Amir said his visit to the Swiss Confederation reflected Qatar's appreciation of the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries and its commitment to developing them in the interests of both countries and their peoples.

His Highness highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation over the past years, particularly in the fields of economy, investment and scientific research, expressing his aspiration to strengthen the partnership in technology, innovation, energy and healthcare, and to benefit from the expertise and capabilities of both countries.

HH the Amir reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to promoting sustainable peace, supporting diplomacy and building trust, stressing the importance of concerted efforts among partners to resolve crises through dialogue.

On advancing bilateral ties, HH the Amir underscored the importance of building on existing cooperation and taking practical steps to strengthen links between institutions in both countries, noting that the value of partnerships lies in their ability to deliver tangible results.

In this regard, His Highness highlighted the opportunities offered by cooperation with Switzerland to combine its expertise in technology, advanced industries and scientific research with the investment, growth and regional market opportunities available in Qatar.

HH the Amir also referred to his scheduled meeting on Thursday with representatives of the business sectors in both countries, expressing hope that the discussions would lead to new trade and investment opportunities and joint projects serving the economies of both countries.

His Highness underlined that ties between governments grow stronger when supported by partnerships among companies and investors.

HH the Amir emphasized his keenness on using the visit to broaden engagement between the economic and scientific institutions of the two countries and turn potential areas of cooperation into sustainable practical initiatives, giving bilateral relations greater depth and continuity.

His Highness also voiced belief that mutual respect and trust between Qatar and the Swiss Confederation would remain a solid foundation for developing their relations and achieving further well-being and prosperity for their peoples.

For his part, HE the Swiss Confederation President renewed his welcome to HH the Amir, the accompanying delegation and Qatari business leaders, noting that Swiss-Qatari relations were developing across various fields thanks to the commitment of both countries' leaderships to advancing ties in ways that benefit their countries and friendly peoples.

HE the President presented the achievements of bilateral cooperation and highlighted prospects for further collaboration and investment opportunities in Switzerland.

He also thanked the State of Qatar and commended its efforts to support peace and stability in the region.

At the conclusion of his speech, HE the Swiss President wished HH the Amir every success and Qatar further progress and prosperity.

The dinner was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

It was also attended by Their Excellencies Swiss ministers and advisors, as well as business leaders and dignitaries from various sectors in both countries.