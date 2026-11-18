MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's incursions into the rural areas of the Quneitra and Daraa governorates in the south of the Syrian Arab Republic, coupled with repeated attacks and violations against civilians, including women, children and older adults.

It considered these actions a flagrant breach of Syria's sovereignty and an assault on the safety of residents, as well as a blatant violation of the principles of international law and a grave threat to regional security.

In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to act immediately and compel the Israeli occupation to comply with the resolutions of international legitimacy, particularly the ceasefire agreement signed in 1974, and bring its recurrent attacks on Syrian territory to a halt so as to preclude further escalation and tension in the region.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, emphasizing that it stands by the brotherly people of Syria in their pursuit of achieving security, stability and prosperity.