MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Delivering on Secretary Rubio's announcement at the July Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism, the U.S. Department of State and the German Federal Ministry of the Interior brought together law enforcement and counterterrorism practitioners from 31 countries for a two-day workshop this month. The workshop focused on improving information sharing and coordinating efforts to disrupt transnational far-left terrorism (FLT).

The resurgence of far-left terrorism, a form of political terrorism, increasingly overlaps with other transnational threats, including narcoterrorism as well as violent anti-Western, anti-capitalist, and antisemitic extremism. The Trump Administration is committed to shutting down safe havens and funding networks that enable far-left terrorists to operate.