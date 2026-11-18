The Surety & Fidelity Association Of America Foundation Awards Record 50 Scholarships
The Surety & Fidelity Association of America Foundation (SFAA Foundation), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to expanding the pipeline of qualified applicants within the surety and fidelity industry, has awarded $162,500 in scholarships to 50 students-the largest number of scholarship recipients in the Foundation's history. Established in 2003, the Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program connects college students with hands-on industry experience, educational support and career opportunities.
Each recipient received a $2,500 scholarship after completing an internship with an SFAA member company. Eligible recipients who accept full-time positions within the surety and fidelity industry receive an additional $5,000 award.
The Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program $2,500 recipients are as follows:
-
Dinah Narat, University of Maryland – College Park, Allianz Trade
Priyanka Saini, University of Maryland – College Park, Allianz Trade
Caroline Cortese, Fairfield University, Ascot Group
Michael Motroni, University of Southern California, Ascot Group
Andrew McDowell, Denison University, Chubb Surety
Aidan Fry, University of South Carolina, Crum & Forster
Westin Tse, University of Richmond, Everest Group
Jeffrey Tisoskey, West Chester University of Pennsylvania, IAT
Zoe Broomhall, University of South Florida, IAT
Bryn Luce, Indiana University Bloomington, Liberty Mutual Group
Kelley Jones, James Madison University, Liberty Mutual Group
Mikayla Allen, Georgia State University, Liberty Mutual Group
Nathan Fisher, Delaware Valley University, Liberty Mutual Group
Ryan Cruz, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Liberty Mutual Group
Anna Preston, Texas State University, Markel
Alex McKane, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company
Avery Schenger, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company
Ayman Karroum, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company
Jackson Nettleton, Texas Tech University, Merchants Bonding Company
Jacob Hightshoe, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company
Katherine Briolat, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company
Mindy Luong, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company
Olivia Turek, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company
Saige Johnston, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company
Zach English, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company
Katie Dusko, Fairfield University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Matthew Greggains, The Ohio State University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
William Masone, Providence College, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Jack Van de Krol, Iowa State University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Grace Ekins, The University of Tennessee – Knoxville, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies
Sophia Raucci, Miami University, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies
Arjun Majety, Purdue University, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance
Cecilia Chu, University of Connecticut, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance
Michael Steiner, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance
Milana Koji, Bentley University, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance
The Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program $5,000 recipients who have accepted full-time positions are as follows:
-
William Rau, Liberty Mutual Group
Maria Gomez Lozano, Liberty Mutual Group
Shoshana Zuck, Liberty Mutual Group
Hayden Huntley, Merchants Bonding Company
Sydnee Theis, Merchants Bonding Company
Caleb Helgeson, Merchants Bonding Company
Lawson DeWeerdt, Merchants Bonding Company
Benjamin Denly, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Mason Song, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Julia Vice, The Hartford
Jack Fortner, The Hartford
Jack Bourbeau, The Hartford
Sarah Guzman, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance
Lalia Todd, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance
Gabriela Urbanowicz, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance
For information on the Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program or to contribute, please visit .
About SFAA Foundation
The Surety & Fidelity Association of America Foundation (SFAA Foundation), a 501(c)(3) organization, was established to expand the pipeline of qualified applicants and increase access to career opportunities within the surety and fidelity industry. SFAA, along with its member companies, recognizes the value of a workplace where all individuals have an opportunity to participate and succeed. The Foundation funds and administers the Surety and Fidelity Industry Intern and Scholarship Program, which introduces college students to careers in the industry and helps develop the next generation of leaders.
The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan trade association representing all surety and fidelity industry segments. SFAA promotes the value of surety and fidelity bonding and its vital protections through advocacy, outreach, promotion, and education. The more than 425 member companies write 98 percent of surety and fidelity bonds in the U.S. SFAA is licensed as a rating or advisory organization in all states, and state insurance departments have designated it as a statistical agent for the reporting of fidelity and surety experience.Contact
Senior Vice President
Peter Roth
Surety and Fidelity Association of America
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment