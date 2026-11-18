The Surety & Fidelity Association of America Foundation (SFAA Foundation), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to expanding the pipeline of qualified applicants within the surety and fidelity industry, has awarded $162,500 in scholarships to 50 students-the largest number of scholarship recipients in the Foundation's history. Established in 2003, the Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program connects college students with hands-on industry experience, educational support and career opportunities.

Each recipient received a $2,500 scholarship after completing an internship with an SFAA member company. Eligible recipients who accept full-time positions within the surety and fidelity industry receive an additional $5,000 award.

The Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program $2,500 recipients are as follows:

Dinah Narat, University of Maryland – College Park, Allianz Trade Priyanka Saini, University of Maryland – College Park, Allianz Trade Caroline Cortese, Fairfield University, Ascot Group Michael Motroni, University of Southern California, Ascot Group Andrew McDowell, Denison University, Chubb Surety Aidan Fry, University of South Carolina, Crum & Forster Westin Tse, University of Richmond, Everest Group Jeffrey Tisoskey, West Chester University of Pennsylvania, IAT Zoe Broomhall, University of South Florida, IAT Bryn Luce, Indiana University Bloomington, Liberty Mutual Group Kelley Jones, James Madison University, Liberty Mutual Group Mikayla Allen, Georgia State University, Liberty Mutual Group Nathan Fisher, Delaware Valley University, Liberty Mutual Group Ryan Cruz, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Liberty Mutual Group Anna Preston, Texas State University, Markel Alex McKane, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company Avery Schenger, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company Ayman Karroum, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company Jackson Nettleton, Texas Tech University, Merchants Bonding Company Jacob Hightshoe, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company Katherine Briolat, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company Mindy Luong, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company Olivia Turek, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company Saige Johnston, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company Zach English, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company Katie Dusko, Fairfield University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Matthew Greggains, The Ohio State University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company William Masone, Providence College, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Jack Van de Krol, Iowa State University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Grace Ekins, The University of Tennessee – Knoxville, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies Sophia Raucci, Miami University, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies Arjun Majety, Purdue University, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Cecilia Chu, University of Connecticut, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Michael Steiner, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Milana Koji, Bentley University, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

The Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program $5,000 recipients who have accepted full-time positions are as follows:

William Rau, Liberty Mutual Group Maria Gomez Lozano, Liberty Mutual Group Shoshana Zuck, Liberty Mutual Group Hayden Huntley, Merchants Bonding Company Sydnee Theis, Merchants Bonding Company Caleb Helgeson, Merchants Bonding Company Lawson DeWeerdt, Merchants Bonding Company Benjamin Denly, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Mason Song, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Julia Vice, The Hartford Jack Fortner, The Hartford Jack Bourbeau, The Hartford Sarah Guzman, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Lalia Todd, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Gabriela Urbanowicz, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

For information on the Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program or to contribute, please visit .

About SFAA Foundation

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America Foundation (SFAA Foundation), a 501(c)(3) organization, was established to expand the pipeline of qualified applicants and increase access to career opportunities within the surety and fidelity industry. SFAA, along with its member companies, recognizes the value of a workplace where all individuals have an opportunity to participate and succeed. The Foundation funds and administers the Surety and Fidelity Industry Intern and Scholarship Program, which introduces college students to careers in the industry and helps develop the next generation of leaders.

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan trade association representing all surety and fidelity industry segments. SFAA promotes the value of surety and fidelity bonding and its vital protections through advocacy, outreach, promotion, and education. The more than 425 member companies write 98 percent of surety and fidelity bonds in the U.S. SFAA is licensed as a rating or advisory organization in all states, and state insurance departments have designated it as a statistical agent for the reporting of fidelity and surety experience.

Contact

Senior Vice President

Peter Roth

Surety and Fidelity Association of America

[email protected]

